  • Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Danielle Collins & others send love to Ben Shelton after American wins biggest title of career at Canadian Open

Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Danielle Collins & others send love to Ben Shelton after American wins biggest title of career at Canadian Open

By Rudra Biswas
Published Aug 08, 2025 12:58 GMT
Ben Shelton receives congratulations from Coco Gauff, Madison Keys & Danielle Collins after maiden Masters-level title in Toronto | Image Source: Getty
Ben Shelton receives congratulations from Coco Gauff, Madison Keys & Danielle Collins after maiden Masters-level title in Toronto | Image Source: Getty

Ben Shelton secured his maiden ATP Masters 1000 singles title in Toronto earlier on Thursday (August 7), downing Karen Khachanov in a titanic three-set battle in the final. Following his victory, the American has been congratulated by several top names in the tennis world, including Coco Gauff, Boris Becker, and Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs.

Shelton has enjoyed a career-best season on the ATP Tour in 2025, breaking into the men's top 10 in June and compiling a 38-16 win/loss record thus far. The biggest highlight of the 22-year-old's career came last fortnight at the National Bank Open, which saw him beat the likes of Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, and Karen Khachanov en route to his first-ever Masters-level title.

Ben Shelton's compatriots like singles World No. 2 Coco Gauff and doubles World No. 1 Taylor Townsend subsequently expressed their happiness at the above result on their Instagram stories. Danielle Collins, Madison Keys, and Boris Becker, meanwhile, replied to the Toronto titlist's Instagram post where he celebrated his triumph.

"Big time 🎉 @benshelton," Coco Gauff wrote on her Instagram story later on Thursday.
"@benshelton 👏🙌✨," Taylor Townsend wrote.
Via Coco Gauff and Taylor Townsend's Instagram stories
Via Coco Gauff and Taylor Townsend's Instagram stories
"🤩✨⭐💫," Danielle Collins wrote in the replies to Ben Shelton's Instagram post.
"Yea!!! 🏆," Madison Keys wrote.
"The writing has been on the wall...congratulations champ ! 🙌🙌🙌," Boris Becker wrote.
Madison Keys, Danielle Collins & Boris Becker's replies via Ben Shelton's Instagram post
Madison Keys, Danielle Collins & Boris Becker's replies via Ben Shelton's Instagram post

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs also took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate Ben Shelton's "deserved" new achievement.

"Huge congrats @BenShelton!!! Masters 1000 champ. So deserved. Go gator! Get up and go!" Rennae Stubbs insisted on X.
Shelton's good friend Christopher Eubanks and Victoria Mboko, who also received congratulations from the World No. 6 for her against-all-odds title run in Montreal, also congratulated the American on their respective Instagram stories.

"Insane stuff 🔥🔥 @benshelton," Christopher Eubanks wrote on his Instagram stories.
"Congratulations Ben!!🏆" Victoria Mboko wrote.
Via Christopher Eubanks and Victoria Mboko's Instagram stories
Via Christopher Eubanks and Victoria Mboko's Instagram stories

Ben Shelton is looking for a top 5 ATP rankings debut later in 2025

Ben Shelton achieved his career-high singles ranking of 6 before his Toronto triumph earlier this week. The 22-year-old will be eager for a men's top 5 debut later this season. He has the opportunity to gain new points at the upcoming Cincinnati Open and the US Open.

At last year's ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati, the World No. 6 went out in the quarterfinals and will be defending 250 ranking points at this year's event. The four-time pro-tour singles titlist exited the 2024 US Open much earlier in comparison, losing to eventual semifinalist Frances Tiafoe in the third round in five sets.

Despite his National Bank Open title run, which gave him 1,000 new ranking points, Shelton will drop to seventh in the men's singles rankings in next week's ATP rankings. However, with only a 350 points difference between him and World No. 5 Jack Draper, the American will like his chances when it comes to making his top 5 breakthrough as the second half of the 2025 season goes on.

