Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, others send Sloane Stephens their wishes as American celebrates 31st birthday with win at Miami Open

Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Billie Jean King, and others sent their best wishes to Sloane Stephens who celebrated her 31st birthday on Wednesday, 20th March.

The 2017 US Open Champion rang in her birthday with a scintillating win over former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber in the only first-round match-up between past Grand Slam champions at the 2024 Miami Open. She sealed the tie in straight sets 6-2, 6-3, winning 70% points behind her first serve and breaking her opponent four times.

"A very great day at the office. I feel like I had the biggest party ever, and you guys all came out," Stephens said in the postmatch interview.

Stephens took to social media after the win and reminded everybody that it was her birthday.

"It’s me the Birthday Girl 💕👸🏾," Stephens wrote in the caption.

A host of stars from the women's tennis and sporting fraternity responded to the post with their wishes for Stephens.

World No. 3 and defending US Open Champion, Coco Gauff, quickly chimed in with a wish.

"Happy birthday 🎉," Gauff wrote.

Compatriot Madison Keys followed suit and sent birthday greetings to her good friend.

"Birthday queen ❤," Keys commented.

Others to wish her were fellow American tennis player Taylor Townsend, American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn, and Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield.

"Happy birthday Sloaneyyyy ❤🙌🏾," Townsend exclaimed.

"Happy birthday!!" Vonn wrote.

"Happy birthday!!!!" Broomfield commented.

Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, and others wish Sloane Stephens send Sloane Stephens birthday wishes

Women's tennis legend and a big advocate for gender equality and social justice Billie Jean King also took to social media to wish Stephens.

King posted an archived photo of them at an event alongside Canadian star Leylah Fernandes with a caption that read:

"Happy birthday to the 2017 @usopen women's singles champion, @SloaneStephens!"

Expand Tweet

Sorana Cristea awaits Sloane Stephens in R2 at the Miami Open

Sloane Stephens at the 2024 Miami Open - Getty Images

Sloane Stephens comfortably navigated through her tricky first-round encounter against three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber, winning in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.

Stephens will now take on 19th Sorana Cristea in round two of the 2024 Miami Open.

The pair have already met twice on tour this year. Cristea won their first match 6-3, 6-2 in the second round of the Qatar Open. Stephens avenged that loss in Indian Wells a couple of weeks back winning 6-0, 7-5.

They have met four times in total with their head-to-head currently even split at 2 apiece.