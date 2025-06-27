Coco Gauff and Madison Keys share adorable bond during Wimbledon practice weeks after quarterfinal clash at French Open

Coco Gauff and Madison Keys recently practiced with each other as the American duo continued their preparations for their respective women's singles campaigns at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Gauff and Keys also spent some lighthearted moments together on the practice court, engaging in conversation and also posing for pictures.

On Thursday, June 26, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Wimbledon Championships posted a heartwarming video. In it, the compatriots sat down on the picturesque practice court at SW19 and struck all-smiles poses as their photos were clicked. Keys also turned cameraman briefly as she captured some solo pictures of Gauff.

Earlier this month, Coco Gauff and Madison Keys were in action against each other in the quarterfinals of the 2025 French Open. Here, Keys clinched the first set 7-6(6), putting herself in pole position for the win. Gauff recovered brilliantly though, and took the match to a decisive third set after winning the second 6-4. In the third set, it was one-way traffic as the 21-year-old stormed to a 6-1 win to seal her place in the semifinals of the clay Major.

Coco Gauff laid bare her tennis philosophy after stunning comeback victory against Madison Keys at French Open 2025

Following her spirited fightback against Madison Keys, Coco Gauff shed light on her competitive nature on the court. Over the years, Gauff has clinched several important wins from losing positions, and has earned plaudits from analysts for never giving up. She won her maiden Major singles title at the 2023 US Open in similar fashion, coming back from a set down to beat Aryna Sabalenka.

"It's just I have always had that in me, and not just in tennis but in everything. My philosophy is if I can just leave it all out there, then the loss will hurt a lot less than regrets of maybe not giving it your all," Gauff said after snapping Keys' 11-match winning streak in Paris.

The WTA No. 2 would eventually go on to win the women's singles title at Roland Garros after once again getting the better of Sabalenka in the final. It was yet another example of Gauff's never-say-die attitude, as she recovered brilliantly from losing the first set.

Keys too, savored her first taste of glory at a Grand Slam earlier this year with a three-set win over Sabalenka in the women's singles final of the Australian Open.

