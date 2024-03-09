Coco Gauff and Madison Keys were among many who gathered to wish Caty McNally a speedy recovery after her successful elbow surgery.

The 22-year-old American shared the news on social media on Friday, March 8, which came across as a surprise to many.

McNally posted a series of pictures of herself in hospital post the surgery, including one with the doctor who treated her. She also shared an image of her recovering right arm, which was held firmly together with a brace.

"Yesterday started a new chapter in my journey. After 10 months of elbow pain and multiple conservative routes, we made the decision that surgery was the best option moving forward. I’m extremely grateful for Dr. Dugas and his team who took incredible care of me. Surgery was a success and now it is time to crush the rehab to get back to playing the sport I love. 🦾🦾🦾🦾🦾♥️♥️♥️ #roadto120," McNally wrote on Instagram.

Compatriots Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, and Jennifer Brady all chimed in the comments section. Gauff wished her a "speedy recovery."

"Wishing you a speedy recovery ❤️❤️," wrote Gauff.

Keys, meanwhile, hoped to see her healthy and back to full fitness very soon.

"Can’t wait to see you back healthy! ❤," Keys wrote.

2021 Australian Open Women's Singles runner-up and good friend Jennifer Brady reacted to her post with a "strength" emoji.

"💪🏼," reacted Brady.

Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, and Jennifer Brady react to Caty McNally's news about her surgery

With the tough bit done, McNally hopes to "crush" rehab and get back to playing tennis as soon as possible. She has twice reached a doubles Grand Slam final in her short career, once with Gauff and once with Taylor Townsend, but lost on both occasions.

Coco Gauff to kick off Indian Wells campaign against Clara Burel

Coco Gauf at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden - Getty Images

Coco Gauff, seeded third in the women's draw at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open, is slated to kick off her campaign against Clara Burel of France in the round of 64 on Saturday, March 9. Gauff and Burel haven't faced off on tour yet and this will be their first-ever meeting.

Burel kicked off her campaign against Wang Xiyu of China in round one, beating her 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Gauff, meanwhile, last played at the Dubai Tennis Championships where she was stunned by Anna Kalinskaya of Russia in the quarterfinals.

Gauff will look to rediscover the same form that saw her win the US Open as she looks to clinch her first-ever Indian Wells title.