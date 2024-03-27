Coco Gauff makes fan's day with timely response after they wonder if the American knew about their presence on social media

Coco Gauff recently made a fan's day by replying to them after they posted a TikTok video suggesting that most top players are aware of the discourse surrounding them on social media.

The American, ranked third in the world, regularly interacts with fans and has acknowledged her fans during practice sessions on multiple occasions.

Coco Gauff's appreciation for her fans is not only limited to the tennis courts. On Wednesday (March 27), one of her fans posted a TikTok video on their X (formerly Twitter) account, where an influencer spoke about her experience previously handling a sports entity's social media interactions.

She claimed that it's plausible that athletes are aware of their most devout fans' existence on a virtual platform.

"If you are that active on the internet. There is a high chance that the player does know who you are. Like they go on Twitter and Instagram and stuff, they see it. And as a former social media admin, I saw everything, so if you're a huge sports fan and you're, like, 'they don't know who I am'... um, this might be frightening information, but there is a chance that they actually do know who you are," she said in the TikTok video.

Motivated by the TikToker's assertions, a fan tagged some of their favorite sports personalities' social media accounts in the caption, which also included the reigning US Open champion's name.

"ok @RafaelNadal @steftsitsipas @Carlossainz55 @LandoNorris @mariasakkari @CocoGauff @rogerfederer @CasperRuud98 etc do you know i exist speak now or forever hold your peace," they wrote.

Coco Gauff was quick to respond to the fan, much to the latter's surprise.

"hey!!!" Gauff wrote.

"OMG COCO HI I LOVE YOU SO MUCH 😭❤️," the fan wrote in response to the American.

Coco Gauff exited the 2024 Miami Open in the fourth round

Coco Gauff looks dejected during her fourth-round match at Miami Open

Coco Gauff recorded underwhelming results at this year's Sunshine Double. While the World No. 3 achieved her career-best result at the BNP Paribas Open earlier this month by making it to the last four, she was not in good physical shape as she lost 4-6, 7-6(5), 2-6 to the ninth seed Maria Sakkari.

Gauff was in great form at the beginning of her next tournament campaign in Miami, winning her first two matches in straight sets. However, the 20-year-old was far from her best as she lost 3-6, 6-1, 2-6 to Caroline Garcia in the fourth round of the 1000-level event on Monday (March 25).

Coco Gauff, however, can take pride in her results from earlier this season. The American started the year on a great note, winning her seventh WTA title at the 2024 ASB Classic in January. She then carried her rich vein of form into the Australian Open, reaching the last four before losing to eventual winner Aryna Sabalenka.