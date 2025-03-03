Coco Gauff makes fashion statement in custom yellow Miu Miu gown and gold Rolex at Oscars 2025 red carpet

Coco Gauff made a stunning appearance at the 2025 Oscars red carpet, making a fashion statement in a custom yellow Miu Miu gown and a gold Rolex watch. This was Gauff's debut at the Academy Awards.

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, where the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) honored some films released in 2024. The Oscars are a star-studded event which is attended by Hollywood's elite and celebrities from various industries.

Among them was Coco Gauff, who was accompanied by her mother, Candy Gauff. The world's No.3 walked the red carpet in an eye-catching yellow Miu Miu gown, complemented by an elegant updo hairstyle, and she accessorized her look with a pair of long earrings and a luxurious gold Rolex watch.

"moments before arriving to the #oscars ✨ 💫 ," Gauff captioned her Instagram post.

Gauff shared that her makeup was done by Giovana Paramo Lieb, while her hair was styled by celebrity hairstylist Dhairius Thomas. The Manhattan-based hairstylist who used Carol's Daughter products on her hair. Gauff signed a multi-year partnership in April 2024 with the hair care brand, which also marked her first sponsorship deal with a beauty brand.

"my first oscars in custom @miumiu & @rolex 💫 💛 ," Gauff wrote.

On the tennis side of things, Coco Gauff began her 2025 season by helping Team USA win the United Cup for the second time. She reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and lost in the second rounds at the Qatar Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Coco Gauff will next compete at the 2025 Indian Wells Open

Coco Gauff at BNP Paribas Open 2024 [Image Source: Getty Images]

Coco Gauff will next compete at the 2025 Indian Wells Open. She has been seeded third this year and will begin her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye.

Last year, Gauff was also seeded third at the BNP Paribas Open and she commenced her campaign by overcoming Clara Burel 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 7-6(5), and 24th seed Elise Mertens 6-0, 6-2 in the second, third, and fourth rounds, respectively.

During the quarterfinals, the World No.3 secured a victory against Yuan Yue with a score of 6-4, 6-3 before facing a defeat against the eventual runner-up, Maria Sakkari, in the semifinals with a score of 4-6, 7-6(5), 2-6.

In 2024, Coco Gauff also participated in the doubles event at the WTA 1000 hard-court tournament in California alongside Jessica Pegula. The duo, seeded fifth, emerged victorious against the wild card pair of Sofia Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands with a score of 7-5, 6-3 and the pair of Caroline Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk 7-6(10), 6-2 in the first and second rounds, respectively.

However, Gauff and Pegula's run came to an end in the quarterfinals when they lost to Asia Muhammad and Ena Shibahara with a score of 2-6, 4-6.

