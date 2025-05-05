Coco Gauff makes fashion statement in stylish streetwear as she unwinds after Madrid Open heartbreak

Coco Gauff recently surprised fans by offering a glimpse of her roam-around moments in Spain. The 21-year-old posted pictures of herself in a stylish streetwear outfit as she explored the streets of Madrid. The update came after she lifted the runner-up trophy at the Madrid Open.

Coco Gauff reached her first-ever WTA 1000 final on clay at the 2025 Madrid Open. The American player defeated Belinda Bencic, Dayana Yastremska, Mirra Andreeva, and Iga Świątek to secure a spot in the final. However, she faced a defeat against Aryna Sabalenka 6–3, 7–6(3) in a showdown that lasted for approximately two hours. Gauff's persistent serve issues turned out to be the reason behind her loss as she committed 2 double faults in the decider itself.

The 21-year-old took some time to relax after the tournament. The former US Open champion roamed around and explored the streets of Spain, sharing cool pictures from her getaway. The WTA star was seen wearing a vibrant orange top, pairing it with distressed black, along with an oversized black jacket. Gauff added a simple caption to her post:

"en españa"

The recent showdown against Aryna Sabalenka marked their 10th overall meeting in tour-level events. While Gauff was leading the line with 5 wins, the Belarusian managed to even the score 5-5. With the Italian Open underway, the competitors are now set to board their flights to Rome before 9th May.

Coco Gauff admits to experiencing a quick boost in confidence post-Madrid Open outcome

Coco Gauff at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Twelve - Source: Getty

Even after Coco Gauff's defeat against Aryna Sabalenka, the 21-year-old shared a carousel of pictures from her final match and mentioned how she is returning home with pride. The WTA star also left a strong message for her fans, promising to do better in her next attempt.

The post included several pictures, featuring one with the runner-up trophy in her hand while the others showcased fierce moments from her final showdown. The update also garnered adorable comments of support from Shelby Rogers, Prakash Amritraj, Gabby Thomas, Taylor Townsend and others.

"Thank you Madrid❤️not the outcome I was hoping for today but a lot to be proud of. leaving here with my head up and more motivation to work even harder to do better next time🙏🏾," her caption said.

The recent win rewarded Aryna Sabalenka with her third championship victory in Madrid. Gauff, on the other side, is still on the hunt for a title this season. She last defeated Zheng Qinwen to shine at the 2024 WTA Finals.

