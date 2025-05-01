Coco Gauff makes feelings clear after defeating Iga Swiatek for 1st time on clay in shock Madrid encounter

Coco Gauff has made her feelings crystal clear after finally managing to defeat Iga Swiatek at the 2025 Madrid Open on Thursday (May 1). This marked the former's first-ever win over the latter on clay and came after losing all 14 of their previous meetings

Swiatek was considered one of the favorites to win the title in Madrid, being the defending champion and widely regarded as a dominant force on clay. Gauff, on the other hand, wasn’t seen as a top contender but stunned the tennis world with a commanding 6-1, 6-1 victory over the former World No. 1.

After her victory, the American gave an on-court interview where she made it clear that her strategy was to stay aggressive throughout the match, leaving the Pole little room to fight back. She also expressed how pleased she was with the level of tennis she played today.

"I don't know. I think just the mentality that I had for the whole match. I think I was aggressive and played with margin. Maybe it wasn't her best level today, but I think I kinda forced her into some awkward positions. I am really happy with how I played today," she said.

Coco Gauff added:

"Super important. Especially playing someone like Iga, you know, at any moment she can come back and play great tennis. So, for me was just making sure my level stayed the same. Actually, I was trying to raise it. I knew that in the second set I had to raise it, especially because she could come back, so yeah, I am really happy with how I played."

