Coco Gauff makes feelings known on Carlos Alcaraz's honest admission about 'needing' Jannik Sinner on tour

Coco Gauff has shared her thoughts on Carlos Alcaraz revealing how he really feels about Jannik Sinner's return to the tour. Following his three-month doping suspension, Sinner has made his much-awaited comeback at the 2025 Italian Open.

In an appearance on the Tennis Channel amid his campaign in Rome, Alcaraz disclosed that he was glad to have his arch-rival back in action. The Spaniard said that he "needed" Sinner on tour because the World No. 1's presence motivated him to improve as a player.

"I have seen him around, for me, it’s great to have him back. Honestly, I need him on the tour because, I mean, he pushes me to be a better player and give 100% everyday, to be better," Alcaraz said.

Coco Gauff agreed with Carlos Alcaraz's sentiment about how important it was to have such rivals, since they helped her raise her own level. However, the World No. 3 also asserted that there was a lot of depth on the WTA Tour with more and more formidable players breaking through, which made every match a challenge and a learning experience in its own way.

"Definitely, it's super important. I can definitely agree with that. But honestly, especially on the women's side of the game, I feel like there's so much depth so it's not only just the top three players. Every match is someone pushing you to be better and when you're at the top, people tend to play better against a higher-ranked player. I was one of those players that did that," Coco Gauff said in her own Tennis Channel interview.

"For me, obviously having the two or three rivals are important and it definitely pushes you to be better but the tour as a whole, it pushes me to be better. I feel like every match I'm on edge, no matter who I'm playing. It's great that the women have so much depth, I feel like the men's side is having that too," she added.

Coco Gauff made the remarks after claiming a dominant 6-1, 6-2 victory over Emma Raducanu to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner look to join Coco Gauff in Italian Open QFs

Coco Gauff at Italian Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff will battle it out against Mirra Andreeva for a spot in the semifinals of the WTA 1000 event, following the Russian's 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 win over Clara Tauson. Gauff has a 3-0 winning record against Andreeva and just secured a 7-5, 6-1 triumph in their quarterfinal clash at this year's Madrid Open.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have both reached the fourth round of the Italian Open and are looking to join Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals. After beating Laslo Djere 7-6(2), 6-2, Alcaraz is set to face Karen Khachanov in their fifth tour-level encounter, having won all four of their previous matches.

Sinner will lock horns with Francisco Cerundolo in the Round of 16 after claiming a 6-4, 6-2 win over Jesper de Jong. While their head-to-head record stands level at 2-2, Cerundolo defeated the World No. 1 6-7(3), 6-2, 6-2 in their most recent meeting at the 2023 Italian Open.

About the author Urvi Mehra Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this. Know More