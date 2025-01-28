Coco Gauff makes intriguing WTA Laver Cup proposal as fellow Americans Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula & Emma Navarro join her in top 10

Four Americans - Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, and Emma Navarro - currently occupy a top 10 spot in the WTA rankings. Three of them celebrated the achievement online, with Gauff even taking it a step ahead and proposing a women's Laver Cup.

Taking to Instagram, World No. 3 Gauff shared a post about the American women's achievements. She captioned it with an intriguing proposal:

"USA vs World Laver Cup???"

Coco Gauff's Instagram Story. (Image: Instagram @corigauff)

World No. 6 Pegula and World No. 9 Navarro also took to their Instagram stories to celebrate the achievement.

Emma Navarro and Jessica Pegula's Instagram Stories (Image: Instagram @emma_navarro48 & @jpegula)

Although the top 4 remains the same, several changes have been observed in the WTA rankings after the Australian Open. Elena Rybakina has jumped to No. 5 with a fourth-round run while Keys has matched her career-high of World No. 7 after earning her maiden Grand Slam title in Melbourne.

Zheng Qinwen lost three spots and is now ranked at No. 8 after a disappointing campaign, while Navarro also fell to No. 9. Paula Badosa, meanwhile, returned to the top 10 for the first time since October 2022 following her impressive semifinal run.

Looking back at Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro's runs at the Australian Open 2025

Coco Gauff at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff was in exceptional form entering the Australian Open. She won all her matches at the United Cup without dropping a set, earned the MVP award, and helped the USA win the title.

Gauff continued her run into Melbourne with three more straight sets wins before dropping a set against Belinda Bencic in the fourth round. The 20-year-old, however, was beaten in straight sets by Paula Badosa in the quarterfinal.

Jessica Pegula, the 2024 US Open finalist, had strong hopes going into another hardcourt Grand Slam, and she started with a bang. The seventh seed won two matches in straight sets but faced a shock upset against Olga Danilovic in the third round.

Meanwhile, Emma Navarro won all her four matches in three sets before Iga Swiatek dominated her with a 6-1, 6-2 win in the quarterfinal.

Madison Keys, on the other hand, pulled off one of the most extraordinary runs to a Grand Slam title. She defeated 10th seed Danielle Collins, sixth seed Elena Rybkina, and the top 2 of Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka to lift the crown.

