Coco Gauff, Maria Sharapova's fiance & others shower love on Felix Auger-Aliassime as he ties the knot with Nina Ghaibi in dreamy ceremony

Coco Gauff, Maria Sharapova's fiance Alexander Gilkes and several other prominent names from the tennis world sent their love to Felix Auger-Aliassime and Nina Ghaibi soon after the lovebirds got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Morocco. Auger-Aliassime and Ghaibi have been dating since March 2019.On Wednesday, September 24, the Canadian ATP star, a former World No. 6 in men's singles, took to Instagram and shared a post. The post featured pictures that captured some of the most special moments from his and Ghaibi's wedding. Through the caption, the 25-year-old laid bare what the moment meant to him.&quot;A love that never stopped growing from the moment we laid eyes on each other, and never will 🤍💍September 20th, 2025, our dreams became reality,&quot; Auger-Aliassime wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe congratulatory messages for Felix Auger-Aliassime and Nina Ghaibi soon started pouring in. Two-time women's singles Major champion Coco Gauff commented:&quot;Congratulations ❤️🎊&quot;Maria Sharapova's fiance Alexander Gilkes, who also happens to be the father of the Russian's three-year-old son Theodore, added:&quot;👏🙌&quot;Tommy Paul's fiance, Paige Lorenze, and Sebastian Korda's girlfriend, Ivana Nedved, also sent their best wishes to the newly-weds. Mirjam Shapovalova, who recently got married to Auger-Aliassime's compatriot Denis Shapovalov, chimed in as well. WTA stars Jennifer Brady and Daria Saville were also among those who graced the comments section.Congratulatory comments written by Coco Gauff, Alexander Gilkes and others on Felix Auger-Aliassime's Instagram post (Source: Instagram/felixaliassime)Brady, Saville and others' comments on Auger-Aliassime's post (Source: Instagram/felixaliassime)&quot;It was truly love at first sight&quot; - Felix Auger-Aliassime candidly revisits first meeting with Nina GhaibiFelix-Auger Aliassime (Source: Getty)In a recent interview with Vogue on the back getting married, Felix Auger-Aliassime cast his mind back to the first time he saw now-wife Nina Ghaibi; at a tournament he was taking part in back in March 2019. According to the 25-year-old, upon taking notice of Ghaibi, he immediately wanted to meet her before leaving the place where the tournament was taking place.&quot;When I couldn’t shake the thought of her, I felt strongly compelled to meet her before leaving the city if I wanted to leave with no regrets. I decided to send her a message asking if we could go for a dinner during the tournament and was quite relieved when she was open to the idea. Without sounding cliche, it was truly love at first sight,&quot; Auger-Aliassime told Vogue.On the tennis front, the Canadian's most recent outing came at the 2025 US Open, where he reached the semifinals before losing to eventual runner-up Jannik Sinner.