Coco Gauff, Marta Kostyuk & others make their feelings known on shock Madrid Open power cut disaster

The Mutua Madrid Open recently faced mass criticism from fans as well as from members of the tennis community. The negative attention came after players, including Coco Gauff, Marta Kostyuk, and others lit candles to light up their dressing rooms amid the unexpected nationwide power outage. Other renowned members of the tennis community, like Brad Gilbert, also voiced their concerns about the ongoing situation.

All matches at the Mutua Madrid Open were forcibly suspended amid a massive power outage across Spain on April 28, 2025. The Play was halted around 12:30 p.m. local time. Adding more stress to the management, Grigor Dimitrov and Matteo Arnaldi’s matches were interrupted mid-play, while Coco Gauff’s post-match interview was also cut short.

While the authorities made necessary attempts to figure out the situation, Coco Gauff shared a story on Instagram to highlight the concerns. The American WTA star posted a picture in which a young fan was seen posing with a tray full of candles in her hand.

"when the power goes out @mutuamadridopen," she captioned the update.

Another story from Gauff came after she found her way into the dark room for a shower. The WTA star expressed relief over getting done with her round of 16 showdown against Belinda Bencic.

"Apparently the power is out in most of the country and in Portugal I finished my match right before it happened. Thank god," she wrote.

Coco Gauff's Madrid Open Story - Via Instagram/@cocogauff

After her round of 32 win over Veronika Kudermetova, Ukrainian player Marta Kostyuk also shared a glimpse of the situation from her POV. She posted a selfie of herself, apparently sharing the common area with several other participants and their teams.

"WTA 1000 and 1000 candles! Any updates on the schedule, DKET?," she enquired.

Besides the participants, Coco Gauff's former coach, Brad Gilbert, also didn't back down from addressing the situation. Sharing the update on social media platform X, he wrote:

"Wow 🤩 no play in Madrid for a while now power outage, no linespersons on hand 🤚 to resume play."

While there's still no resolution on the nationwide issue, matches scheduled on April 28 remain suspended with no further update.

Mutua Madrid Open officials provide no timeline for resuming play

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Seven - Source: Getty

The authorities at the Mutua Madrid Open still haven't issued a reliable update on resuming play at the ongoing ATP and WTA 1000 event. After the power outage on Day 7, the official X account of the tournament posted an update, addressing the issues that players and fans had to face after the unexpected power cut.

"The #MMOPEN has been affected by the general power outage, we are working to restore normality as soon as possible. We will keep you informed through our social media channels," the post caption said.

Ever since then, players as well as the fans have received no official update from the authorities. The situation has left everyone in a state of confusion, as players including Grigor Dimitrov, Jacob Fearnley, and others were forced to suspend play. Reports suggest that the issue was caused by damage to the Iberian Peninsula.

