  Coco Gauff, Martina Navratilova, Serena Williams' ex-coach & others send loving messages to Victoria Mboko after stunning Canadian Open win

Coco Gauff, Martina Navratilova, Serena Williams' ex-coach & others send loving messages to Victoria Mboko after stunning Canadian Open win

By Riddhi Acharya
Modified Aug 08, 2025 04:37 GMT
Tennis world congratulates Victoria Mboko (Image Source: Getty)
Tennis world congratulates Victoria Mboko (Image Source: Getty)

On Thursday, August 8, Victoria Mboko was crowned champion at the 2025 Canadian Open. As she got the better of Naomi Osaka in the finals, the tennis world was quick to congratulate the youngster, with Coco Gauff, Martina Navratilova, Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rennae Stubbs and more extending their loving messages to her.

Mboko had a dream run on home ground in Montreal. The youngster claimed multiple dominant victories early in the event, including a straight games win over Gauff in her round of 16 encounter. She then came from behind to beat ninth seed Elena Rybakina in the semis, before taking down Osaka in the finals to clinch her first-ever WTA title.

Reacting to Victoria Mboko’s win, Coco Gauff extended her wishes to the 18-year-old in an Instagram story, writing,

“Congratulations.”

Polish tennis star Olivia Lincer and doubles Grand Slam champion Taylor Townsend also expressed their joy in Mboko's victory on Instagram.

Via Coco Gauff, Taylor Townsend, and Olivia Lincer's Instagram accounts
Via Coco Gauff, Taylor Townsend, and Olivia Lincer's Instagram accounts

Meanwhile, Martina Navratilova heaped praise on the Canadian youngster. In a post on X, the former World No. 1 wrote,

“Wow!!! Well done Victoria Mboko- what a win!!!!”
Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs had a similar reaction as she praised Mboko's attitude under pressure.

“Congrats to Vicky who handled the pressure on her young shoulders so unbelievably well. Was it tough for her opponents all week, sure, but U know you’re going to play people from their own countries in those countries, that’s sports! & she’s 18 & 🇨🇦 so what did u expect!??”
Former tennis stars Eugenie Bouchard, Billie Jean King, and Brad Gilbert also extended their wishes to Victoria Mboko.

“VICKY!!!!!!!” Bouchard wrote on X.
“Magic! Congratulations Vicky Mboko on your maiden WTA title in Montreal!” King added.
“Tremendous fighting and defense from Vicky Mboko, Double Osaka made ton of errors the last set and half, awesome 👏 to see the crowd in Montreal absolutely 💯 rocking,” Gilbert chimed in.
Victoria Mboko set to return to action at Cincinnati Open

Mboko at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open (Image Source: Getty)
Mboko at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open (Image Source: Getty)

Victoria Mboko’s run at the Canadian Open was nothing short of incredible. She kicked off her campaign on home ground with straight games wins over Kimberly Birrell and Sofia Kenin. She then defeated Marie Bouzkova, before toppling top seed Coco Gauff.

Mboko's quarterfinals and semifinals encounters saw her beat Jessica Bouzas Maneiro and Elena Rybakina.

After getting the better of Naomi Osaka in the Canadian Open finals, Victory Mboko will now return to action at the Cincinnati Open. The youngster has a bye in the opening round and will run into Diana Shnaier in her second round match.

Riddhi Acharya

