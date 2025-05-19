Coco Gauff, Martina Navratilova, & tennis world delightedly react to Carlos Alcaraz's Italian Open triumph 

Carlos Alcaraz won the 2025 Italian Open in scintillating fashion on Sunday, May 18, defeating Jannik Sinner in straight sets in the final. Tennis royalty, including World No. 2 Coco Gauff and American legend Martina Navratilova, congratulated the Spaniard following his triumph..

Alcaraz was in fine form throughout the fortnight in Rome, dropping just one set en route to his title win. The 21-year-old played the best match of his claycourt season yet on Sunday, saving two set points in the first set against Sinner before eventually completing a routine 7-6(5), 6-1 win in one hour and 45 minutes.

Carlos Alcaraz achieved a rather elusive feat with the victory, winning all three of the ATP Masters 1000 titles. He has since received felicitations from many past and present Major winners on his Instagram post, where he posted a photo of himself lifting the men's singles trophy at Foro Italico.

Italian Open runner-up Coco Gauff was one of the first tennis world figures to express delight at the four-time Major winner's 18th career title victory on the ATP Tour.

"Congratulations 🏆," Coco Gauff wrote in her reply on Instagram TennisTV's post on Sunday.

Fifty-nine-time Majors titlist Martina Navratilova also took to her X handle to congratulate the four-time Major winner on his title run in Rome.

"Congrats!!!!" Martina Navratilova wrote on X.

1994 Wimbledon champion and fellow Spaniard Conchita Martinez soon followed Navratilova's example, congratulating Alcaraz on X.

"Felicidades crack! 🏆," Martinez wrote on X.

The 21-year-old's long-time coach and former World No. 1, Juan Carlos Ferrero, also wished Alcaraz through his Instagram story.

"@carlitosalcarazz conquers Rome! 🇮🇹🏆 Grande #teamCarlitos 💪," Instagram handle of Ferrero's academy wrote, which he reposted.

Three-time doubles Major champion Juan Sebastian Cabal and former Argentinian pro Brian Dabul were among the other tennis names to congratulate Carlos Alcaraz.

"🔥🔥🔥," Cabal wrote in the replies to Alcaraz's Instagram post.

"Well deserved, you played exception tennis all week," Dabul wrote.

Carlos Alcaraz rises to World No. 2 position ahead of French Open 2025

With his triumph in Rome, Carlos Alcaraz also took back the World No. 2 position he had relinquished to Alexander Zverev last October. The Spaniard boasts an ATP rankings tally of 8,850 points - 1,530 less than the World No. 1 and his archrival, Jannik Sinner.

If their respective Italian Open campaigns are anything to go by, Alcaraz and Sinner will go into this year's French Open as the firm favorites to win the title. The two players met in the semifinals of the claycourt Major last year in a titanic five-set battle, which the former won 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 before securing his first-ever title on the terre battue in Paris.

