Coco Gauff recently listed out the most notable moments of her relatively short ongoing career.

Gauff turned professional in May 2018 and has already risen to the top echelons of tennis before the sixth anniversary of her debut. She has already won a Grand Slam title (US Open 2023) and is currently the World No. 3.

The American is currently in the United Arab Emirates for the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024. She is slated to lock horns with Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the second round after receiving a bye as the third seed.

Ahead of her opener, Gauff appeared for an interview with The National and recalled some of the standout moments of her young career. She mentioned meeting with Michelle and Barack Obama after winning her first match at the 2023 US Open as one of the highlights.

"Definitely, meeting First Lady Michelle and President Obama was something that definitely would never happen if it wasn't for tennis," Gauff said.

She also recounted having a chat with US President Joe Biden over a phone call following her 2023 US Open triumph.

"And also I got to speak on the phone with President Biden, so that was really cool," she added.

"Playing doubles with Venus Williams" tops Coco Gauff's list of standout moments of her career

Coco Gauff (L) speaks to Venus Williams

In the same interview with The National, Coco Gauff also discussed tennis-specific standout moments in her career and ranked playing doubles with Venus Williams at the French Open 2021 at the very top.

Gauff's serve sessions with former World No. 1 Andy Roddick during the off-season right before the Australian Open 2024 also made the cut.

"In more of a tennis way, definitely working with Andy Roddick is up there on the list, and playing doubles with Venus Williams, I would say that one, probably, if anything, maybe tops the list," she said.

Despite losing to the pair of Zheng Saisai and Ellen Perez in the first round at Roland Garros, the teenager wishes to play with Williams once again.

"I always had the dream of playing them [Venus and Serena] and I never would have in a million years thought I would be able to play with Venus on the same court and the fact that I can even say that is still crazy, and I would definitely like to do it maybe one more time, that was pretty cool," Coco Gauff added.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"