Coco Gauff, mother Candi, father Corey & family enjoy South Florida fair as American winds down with family back home after Australian Open

Coco Gauff enjoyed a much-needed break at the South Florida fair with her mother Candi, father Corey, brothers Cameron and Codey, and the rest of her family. The American recently pulled off a quarterfinal finish at the Australian Open.

Candi shared a carousel of family photos from their day at the fair on Instagram on Wednesday, January 29. Coco was seen rocking a double bun hairstyle. Candi captioned the post:

"South Florida Fair on $2 Tuesdays, free parking, and selected items for $2."

Coco Gauff’s break comes just days after her quarterfinal exit at the Australian Open. She entered the tournament in exceptional form and carried her momentum into the last eight. However, Paula Badosa proved too strong, ending the American’s impressive run.

Coco Gauff's mother Candi sends love to her daughter after Australian Open heartbreak

Coco Gauff with her mother Candi at the 2024 China Open - Source: Getty

After exiting the first Major of 2025 in the quarterfinals, Coco Gauff took to Instagram on January 23 to share a statement of intent. She posted two images from her time at Melbourne Park and captioned it:

"Back to work."

Her mother Candi showed love to her commenting with a heart emoji. Moreover 5-time Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas also chimed in with clapping emojis.

While a quarterfinal finish may seem disappointing for the World No. 3, who is already a Grand Slam champion at 20, Gauff said that it wasn’t a bad result.

"It's not a bad result," Coco Gauff said during her press conference. "I think the better you do, the more you take for granted of this. I think some of the things -- I guess the positives I can take away is I had a tough draw. Wimbledon I had a tough draw, and I kind of succumbed to that. Same at US Open."

"I feel like I was ready from the start of this tournament. Yeah, with each match I found solutions, even against Belinda [Bencic]. Wasn't playing, you know, my best, but I was able to turn it around. Then today I was close to doing that as well. So there's a lot of things to be proud of, a lot of things to look forward to."

Gauff has had an impressive 2025 season so far, earning MVP honors at the United Cup, where she helped the USA claim the title with five straight-set wins, including a victory over World No. 2 Iga Swiatek. In Melbourne, she dropped only one set before Paula Badosa ended her run in the quarterfinals. Gauff is expected to compete in the Middle East swing next.

