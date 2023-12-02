Christopher Eubanks recently praised his compatriot Coco Gauff for her humble attitude.

During the latter half of the 2023 season, Gauff saw an unprecedented rise in her fame because of her professional success on the tennis court. Before the North American hardcourt swing, she competed in 13 events but secured just one title, which came at the Auckland Open in January.

Gauff, however, found form at the Citi Open in August and earned her maiden WTA 500 title. Later at the Cincinnati Masters, she downed the likes of Iga Swiatek and Karolina Muchova en route to her first WTA 1000 trophy. She topped it all with her first Grand Slam glory which came at the US Open in September.

Despite making a big name for herself in the tennis world, Gauff, according to the ATP No. 34 Christopher Eubanks, remains the same old person she was before it all in finding ways to stay in touch with her loved ones.

"Going and supporting her younger brothers at their sporting events, still trying to understand this new-found fame that’s magnified times ten since the US Open, Gauff still remains such a great person to be around, she has never lost herself. To me, that is the thing I’m most proud of," Eubanks said (Via Tennis Channel).

Eubanks further lavished praise on the teenager for silencing her doubters with her recent performances.

"All the haters who began to doubt her and say that she would never do great things, saying that her forehand wasn’t good enough to win a Grand Slam… she heard it, she used it as motivation, and despite winning a 500, a 1000, and a Grand Slam, she’s still the same person," he said.

"Coco Gauff still has her moments when she just wants to be a kid" - Christopher Eubanks

Christopher Eubanks went on to state that even though Coco Gauff has matured beyond her age, she is a child at heart.

"Coco is so mature, wise beyond her years but she still has her moments when she just wants to be a kid. I was speaking to her just a couple of days ago and she was excited to go see Beyonce’s Renaissance movie," Eubanks said.

Eubanks pointed out the difference between Coco Gauff and other young but successful tennis players, saying:

"She still looks forward to having fun with her friends, going and supporting her brothers, have good family time. It’s something that you don’t really see that often, you see people who are great, especially at a young age, they’re so all engulfed in tennis and tennis is their life."