Coco Gauff New Balance commercial: Everything you need to know about the American's commercial for sponsor before US Open triumph

Coco Gauff appeared in a commercial for her sponsor New Balance shortly before the commencement of the 2023 US Open.

In the commercial, Gauff can be seen on a tennis court donning a New Balance shirt. The American hits a few shots and performs some warmup drills before the video ends with the company's insignia.

New Balance released the commercial on Instagram on August 26, two days before the commencement of the US Open.

Coco Gauff entered the New York Major as the sixth seed after winning her maiden WTA 1000 title at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. The American reached the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows following wins over Laura Siegemund, Mirra Andreeva, Elise Mertens, and Caroline Wozniacki.

Gauff then registered straight-set wins over Jelena Ostapenko and Karolina Muchova to reach her second Grand Slam final. Here, she faced Aryna Sabalenka and came back from a set down to beat her 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 and win her maiden Grand Slam title.

Gauff thus became the first American teenager to win the US Open since Serena Williams in 1999, and the triumph saw her rise to a career-best singles ranking of World No. 3.

Coco Gauff is sponsored by New Balance for clothing and shoes

Gauff in action at the China Open

New Balance has been Coco Gauff's longtime sponsor, with the American signing her first contract with them in 2018. She wears the company's apparel and shoes while competing in tournaments.

The 19-year-old launched her signature shoe, the "New Balance Coco CG1" in collaboration with New Balance in 2022. She also became the very first female and only the second active tennis player at the time to have their own signature shoe, the other being Roger Federer.

Earlier in 2023, Gauff and New Balance launched her latest signature shoe, the "Coco CG1 New Vintage", which had a retro look.

Apart from New Balance, the American's sponsors include Head for racquets and Italian food company Barilla.

Coco Gauff is currently competing at the China Open

Gauff is presently participating at the China Open, where she is seeded third. It's her very first appearance at the WTA 1000 tournament.

The American faced Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round and beat her 7-5, 6-3 to book her place in the second round in Beijing. Here, she will be up against Petra Martic in what will be the second clash between the two.

Whoever out of Gauff or Martic comes out on top, will take on either 16th seed Veronika Kudermetova or Lesia Tsurenko in the Round of 16.