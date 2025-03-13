Coco Gauff New Balance Delray sneakers: Price, where to buy & everything you need to know about the American's latest release

Coco Gauff's apparel and footwear sponsor New Balance has come up with a new line of tennis shoes to mark her 21st birthday on March 13. Dubbed as the "Coco Delray", the latest collaboration between them pays homage to the American youngster's hometown.

While Gauff's signature shoe with New Balance, the "CG2" is tailored to her specific needs, their latest venture is more accessible for everyone in terms of comfort as well as cost. The promotional video for the same features a voiceover from her grandmother, Yvonne Lee Odom, a prominent civil rights activist.

"Every place has a story to tell. Introducing the Coco Delray, from the court that Coco calls home. Available March 13th, 2025" - New Balance on Instagram.

Gauff released a statement regarding the launch of the same, and highlighted how her hometown inspired her to take up the sport. She is also hopeful that more people will be keen to pick up a racquet.

"I’m incredibly proud to launch the new Coco Delray because it’s more than just a tennis shoe – it represents an opportunity to broaden access to those interested in playing the game and will have a positive cultural impact for generations to come. Delray Beach helped spark my tennis journey, so it’s special to me to tell the story of this community that influenced exactly why I love this sport," Coco Gauff's statement.

The shoes are available in two color combinations, white and navy, and parchment with nb navy. A perfect mix of style, comfort and performance, it is made to withstand the toughest of matches. The shoes are available in men's and women's sizing at select stores as well as the official New Balance website. It is available for sale from March 13 and is priced at $110.

While Gauff is kicking off her 21st birthday in style, her last day as a 20-year-old didn't end on a positive note. She was competing at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, and was eliminated in the fourth round.

Coco Gauff's campaign at Indian Wells 2025 came to an end a day before her birthday

Coco Gauff at the BNP Paribas Open. (Photo: Getty)

Coco Gauff lost to Belinda Bencic in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells 2025 on March 12, a day before her 21st birthday. She led her opponent by a set but failed to capitalize on her headstart, eventually losing the match 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Gauff will now turn her attention towards the Miami Open, the next WTA 1000 tournament which will begin on March 18. After a strong start to the season, her results in recent weeks have taken a hit. She led the USA to the United Cup title, and followed it up with a quarterfinal finish at the Australian Open.

Gauff didn't win a match during the Middle East Swing and arrived at Indian Wells on a three-match losing streak. While she won a couple of matches in the California desert, she won't be pleased with the outcome. Since she's a Florida native, she will be keen to make a deep run at the upcoming Miami Open.

