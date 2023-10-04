Coco Gauff and New Balance unveil new Halloween-themed colorway of her signature CG1 sneakers

Coco Gauff recently teamed up with New Balance to launch a new colorway of her signature shoe, the Coco CG1, just in time for Halloween. The 'Spooky Season' edition features a design that reflects her love for the holiday.

Gauff recently became the youngest American woman to lift the US Open trophy since Serena Williams in 1999, and the first to do so since Sloane Stephens in 2017.

While she entered into a partnership with New Balance in 2018 when she was only 14 years old, her signature shoe, the Coco CG1, is the first one that she co-designed with New Balance. The sneakers featured Gauff’s initials on the tongue and heel.

The 'Spooky Season' colorway is the latest addition to the Coco CG1 collection, which has seen several variations over the years. The new edition matches the pitch-dark energy of trick-or-treating.

New Balance announced the release of the shoe through social media on Tuesday, October 3.

New Balance on Instagram

The shoe has a jet-black and vibrant purple color scheme, with speckled details on the midsole. The purple accents appear on the mudguard, inner lining, upper eyelets, and heel trim of the 'N' logo.

The New Balance Coco CG1 'Spooky Season' is priced at $170 and will be available for purchase from October 6 at newbalance.com.

Coco Gauff to face Veronika Kudermetova in China Open 2023 Round of 16

Coco Gauff at the China Open 2023

After Ekaterina Alexandrova and Petra Martic in her previous matches at the 2023 China Open, dropping only one set in the process, Coco Gauff will face Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 16 on Thursday, October 5.

This will be the third meeting between Gauff and Kudermetova on the WTA tour, with their head-to-head record standing at 1-1.

Gauff has been in impressive form since winning her maiden Major title in New York last month. She has now won 14 consecutive matches, including a WTA 1000 title in Cincinnati.

Kudermetova has also had a decent season so far, winning her second WTA singles title in Tokyo last week. She also reached the finals at the Libema Open along with semifinal appearances in Rome, Madrid, Doha, and Adelaide International 2. Additionally, she reached the quarterfinals at Abu Dhabi, Berlin, and Adelaide International 1.

The Russian also won the WTA Finals doubles title with Ludmila Samsonova. At the ongoing China Open, she has beaten Lesia Tsurenko to reach the last 16, after receiving a bye in the first round.

The winner of the match between Gauff and Kudermetova will face either Maria Sakkari or Xinyu Wang in the quarterfinals.