Coco Gauff next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | China Open, 2R

Coco Gauff will take on Petra Martic in the second round of the China Open. The American is the third seed at the WTA 1000 event and started against Ekaterina Alexandrova. She won a tightly-contested opening set 7-5 before taking the second set 6-3 to book her place in the second round.

Here, she will face Petra Martic for a place in the Round of 16 of the China Open. The Croat sealed her spot in the second round with a 6-2, 2-6, 7-6(3) win over Sorana Cirstea.

Gauff will enter the match as the favorite to win but Martic is capable of giving her a run for her money when at her best.

The winner of the contest between the American and the Croat will face either 16th seed Veronika Kudermetova or Lesia Tsurenko in the third round of the China Open.

Where is Coco Gauff playing?

Gauff is currently competing at the China Open, which is her very first appearance at the WTA 1000 event. The American's debut match in Beijing saw her win 7-5, 6-3.

Who is Coco Gauff playing against?

Petra Martic is Gauff's opponent in the second round of the China Open. The Croat has won 20 out of 40 matches so far this season, most notably reaching the fourth round of the Madrid Open and the final of the Linz Open.

Gauff and Martic locked horns just once before, in the second round of the 2021 Adelaide International, with the American winning 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Coco Gauff vs Petra Martic match schedule

The second-round match between Gauff and Martic will be the second match on Diamond Court on October 3, 2023.

Timing: Approx. 2 pm local time, 2 am ET, 11: 30 am IST, 6 am GMT.

Date: October 3, 2023.

Coco Gauff vs Petra Martic streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can watch the fixture between Gauff and Martic at the China Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: American viewers can see their star player face Petra Martic live on the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: The match between Gauff and Martic will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the US Open champion face Martic live on TSN.

Australia: The second-round clash between Gauff and Martic will be telecast on beIN Sports.