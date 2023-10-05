Coco Gauff next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | China Open, QF

Third seed Coco Gauff will face Maria Sakkari in the quarterfinals of the China Open.

The American booked her place in the last eight of the WTA 1000 event with a 7-6(5), 6-2 win over 16th seed Veronika Kudermetova. She thus took her winning streak to 15 matches.

Maria Sakkari survived a scare against Wang Xinyu in the previous round, winning 6-4, 2-6, 6-3. Whoever out of the two wins, will take on either second seed Iga Swiatek or Caroline Garcia in the semifinals of the China Open.

Where is Coco Gauff playing?

Gauff is currently competing at the China Open where she is the third seed. It's the American's very first appearance at the WTA 1000 event and she has carried her good form from the US hardcourt season into Beijing, reaching the quarterfinals.

Who is Coco Gauff playing against?

Maria Sakkari in action at the China Open 2023

Maria Sakkari will be Coco Gauff's opponent in the quarterfinals of the China Open.

The Greek had a disappointing season but has produced some impressive performances after her first-round exit at the US Open, winning her maiden WTA 1000 title at the Guadalajara Open. She followed this up by reaching the semifinals of the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

Gauff and Sakkari will lock horns for the seventh time, with the latter leading 4-2 in their head-to-head. The last match between the two came in the final of the Citi Open, with the American winning 6-2, 6-3.

Coco Gauff vs Maria Sakkari match schedule

The China Open quarterfinal between Gauff and Sakkari will be the second match on Diamond Court on October 6.

Match Timing: Not before 2:30 pm local time, 2:30 am ET, 12 pm IST, 6:30 am GMT.

Date: October 6, 2023.

Coco Gauff vs Maria Sakkari streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can watch the fixture between Gauff and Sakkari at the China Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: American viewers can see their star player face Maria Sakkari live on the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: The match between Gauff and Sakkari will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the US Open champion face Sakkari live on TSN.

Australia: The quarterfinal clash between Gauff and Sakkari will be telecast on beIN Sports.