Coco Gauff Next Match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | French Open 2025, 3R

Coco Gauff will take on Marie Bouzkova in the third round of the French Open. She defeated Tereza Valentova in the last round, 6-2, 6-4.

Gauff has had a season filled with ups and downs this year. After a title-winning run at the United Cup, she chalked up a quarterfinal run in Melbourne and exited early in Doha and Dubai. The American then revived her season on clay by securing runner-up finishes in Madrid and Rome.

Gauff continued her potent form at the French Open with a confident win over Olivia Gadecki in the first round. She then showed her class against Tereza Valentova and hardly put a foot wrong against the Czech player. The 21-year-old is through to the third round in Paris for the fifth time in her career.

Where is Coco Gauff playing?

Gauff is currently in action at the 2025 French Open, the second Grand Slam tournament of the year. She is making her seventh appearance at the iconic event this week.

The American was one win away claiming the title in 2022, but Iga Swiatek stood in her way in the final. Despite a valiant effort against the Pole, Swiatek outfoxed her in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3.

Who is Coco Gauff playing against?

Marie Bouzkova at the French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2025. - Source: Getty

Bouzkova made a name for herself on the women's tour with a title-winning run in the 2022 Prague Open. She also secured runner-up finishes in the Copa Colsanitas and the Citi Open last year.

The Czech star entered Paris after a second-round exit in Strasbourg. She started her campaign by cruising past Anna Kalinskaya and Sonay Kartal in the first two rounds. Bouzkova defeated the Brit Kartal in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4.

Bouzkova leads the head-to-head against Gauff 2-0. She defeated the American most recently in the 2023 Italian Open.

Coco Gauff vs Marie Bouzkova match schedule

Gauff and Bouzkova are scheduled to play the third match on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Saturday (May 31). They will begin proceedings after Alexander Zverev completes his match against Flavio Cobolli.

Date: May 31, 2025

Time: Not before 12:00 pm local time (Paris time).

Coco Gauff vs Marie Bouzkova streaming details

Gauff celebrates a point in the 2025 French Open - Source: Getty

Fans can follow all the action at Roland Garros on these channels and websites:

USA - TNT, HBO Max, TruTV

Canada - RDS, TSN

Europe (except France) - Eurosport

France - France TV, Amazon Prime Video

Austria - Servus TV

Belgium - RTBF

Switzerland - SRG SSR

Latin America - ESPN

Brazil - ESPN

North Africa and the Middle East - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - Supersport, Canal+

Asia - beIN Sports

China - CMG

Taiwan - ELTA TV

Vietnam - VTV Cab

Japan - WOWOW

India - Sony Sports

South Korea - CJ Media

Australia - Stan Sport, Channel Nine

New Zealand - Sky Go.

