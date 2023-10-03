Coco Gauff next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | China Open, 3R

Third seed Coco Gauff will take on 16th seed Veronika Kudermetova in the third round of the China Open.

The American faced Petra Martic in the second round of the WTA 1000 tournament and took the lead in the match by winning the first set 7-5. However, the Croat won the second set by the same margin to force the match into a decider. The final set went to a tiebreak and Gauff won it 7-6(2) to reach the third round of the China Open.

Here, the US Open champion will lock horns with 16th seed Veronika Kudermetova, who reached the Round of 16 after coming back from a set down to defeat Lesia Tsurenko 3-6, 6-0, 6-0.

The winner between Gauff and Kudermetova will lock horns with either sixth seed Maria Sakkari or Wang Xinyu in the quarterfinals of the China Open.

Where is Coco Gauff playing?

Coco Gauff is currently playing at the China Open in her maiden appearance at the WTA 1000 event. The American so far has a 100% record at the tournament.

Who is Coco Gauff playing against?

16th seed Veronika Kudermetova is Coco Gauff's opponent in the third round of the China Open. The Russian has produced some decent performances so far this season. She recently won the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo by beating Jessica Pegula in the final.

Gauff and Kudermetova have locked horns twice so far, both occurring this season. The Russian came out on top in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open while the American triumphed in the opening round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

Coco Gauff vs Veronika Kudermetova match schedule

The third-round match between Gauff and Kudermetova will take place on October 5.

Timing: TBD

Date: October 5

Coco Gauff vs Veronika Kudermetova streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can watch the fixture between Gauff and Kudermetova at the China Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: American viewers can see their star player face Veronika Kudermetova live on the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: The match between Gauff and Kudermetova will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the US Open champion face Kudermetova live on TSN.

Australia: The third-round clash between Gauff and Kudermetova will be telecast on beIN Sports.