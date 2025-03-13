Coco Gauff Next Tournament: All you need to know about American's schedule after Indian Wells disaster

Coco Gauff will be seen in action next at the second leg of the Sunshine Double, with the Miami Open starting on 18th March 2025. The American had a disappointing exit from the Round of 16 of the BNP Paribas Open after a 6-3, 4-6, 3-6 defeat against Belinda Bencic.

The 21-year-old entered the main draws as a third seed and had a promising start to the tournament. She defeated Japan's Moyuka Uchijima in the first round and Maria Sakkari in the second round at the Indian Wells. In her match against the Bencic, she got off to a positive start by taking the lead in the first set. However, Gauff went on to lose the next two sets, which led to her disastrous exit from the tournament.

The World No. 3 had also been unable to advance further than her Round of 32 matches during the Middle East swing. After her loss at the BNP Paribas Open, Gauff spoke about keeping a positive mindset and pushing herself to fare well in her upcoming tournaments.

"Obviously I wanted to do better, want to have better results, but it's not something I can crush myself on. I'm trying to do better, and that's all I can do. I'm trying to work on things in practice, and unfortunately right now it's not translating how I'd like to," she said.

Coco Gauff also gave her input on her serve after significant improvement was seen in her match against Bencic.

"I still think I could have served better": Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff was complimented for having her serve worked out for her contest against Belinda Bencic. She has struggled in the past after hitting too many double faults, but is on a mission to get a grip on it.

At the post-match interview, she said that there was still scope for improvement as the interviewer praised her for her improved serve.

"I still think I could have served better. Was obviously more consistent, but definitely want to get more aggressive with it...I probably could have went bigger in those moments. But yeah, like you said, it is an improvement, and hopefully can continue to do better from here."

She hopes to tie up her loose ends and find her form in the later stages of the season.

