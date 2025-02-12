Coco Gauff Next Tournament: All you need to know about American's schedule after Qatar Open heartbreak

Coco Gauff will be seen in action at the Dubai Tennis Championships starting on February 17 after she faced a heartbreak against Marta Kostyuk in the second round of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2025. Being a top 8 seed, she advanced to the round of 32 where she was defeated in straight sets by the Ukrainian which led to her making an exit from the tournament.

The American tennis star had a positive start to her 2025 season with glory at the United Cup. Held from December 27, 2024, the American team faced Canada, Croatia, China, Czechia and Poland through the course of the tournament.

Coco Gauff outclassed Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-4 in Sydney, and helped Team USA win its second United Cup title in three years. Taylor Fritz also won his match against Hubert Hurkacz which contributed to the win.

She also beat other top players like Leylah Fernandez, Donna Vekic, Zhang Shuai and Karolina Muchova in the event.

"I think I have the belief that I'm one of the best players in the world, and when I play good tennis, it's hard for me to be beaten. Today, I think I played great tennis, and I'm happy to get a point on the board for Team USA," she said at the on-court interview after her win. (0:18 onwards)

The 20-year-old also had a good run at this year's Australian Open, where she exited in the quarterfinals stage after losing to Paula Badosa.

A look back at Coco Gauff's Australian Open 2025 run

Coco Gauff had a partially fruitful run at this year's Australian Open. The third seed of the women's singles draw defeated compatriot Sofia Kenin in the first round of the tournament 6-3, 6-3.

In the subsequent rounds, she managed to glide past opponents Leylah Fernandez and Jodie Anna Burrage without dropping a set. In the fourth round, she squared up against Belinda Bencic and won 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals.

However, her run came to an end after a 5-7, 4-6 defeat at the hands of Paula Badosa. She spoke candidly about what she needs to work on in the post-match press conference.

"I know what I need to work on, and at the US Open, I needed to work on my serve. Not saying that my serve is where I want it to be, but I worked on it and made a big improvement. So I want to continue working on that and continue playing on aggressive margin," Gauff said. (04:30 onwards)

The 2023 US Open champion will look to rectify her flaws and make a comeback at the Slams.

