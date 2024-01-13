"Coco Gauff is the only one who can win it with her B-game" - Jimmy Arias picks American over Aryna Sabalenka as Australian Open favourite

Former pro Jimmy Arias believes Coco Gauff is the favorite to win the women's singles title at the 2024 Australian Open over defending champion Aryna Sabalenka.

Arias competed on the ATP Tour from 1980 till 1994, reaching a career-high ranking of World No. 5 in 1984. After hanging up his racquet, the American took on the role of analyst and commentator for various sports TV networks.

Arias and 2016 Rio Olympics gold medalist Monica Puig were recently invited to the 'Tennis Channel Live Podcast' to pick their favorites for the women's singles title in Melbourne. While Puig asserted that Aryna Sabalenka was her choice, Arias hesitated to put his money on the Belarusian.

The 59-year-old claimed that the pressure of defending a Major title might be too much for Sabalenka, before proclaiming reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff to be the firm favorite for the first Grand Slam tournament of the year.

The American's reasoning behind his pick was that the 19-year-old had a great finish to her 2023 season and that she could bank on her B-game the most out of her colleagues.

"No, I can't go with [Aryna] Sabalenka. It's hard enough to win a Major, it's harder seemingly to defend... so we'll see. I gotta go with Coco Gauff because of how well she ended last year and she has started the year this year," Arias said (at 5:43).

"And the one thing Coco has over everybody else is she can be not playing great and still — because she's so athletic — make balls, make you beat her. She's the only one who can sort of win it with her B-game," he added.

Coco Gauff can replace Aryna Sabalenka as the new World No. 2 after Australian Open 2024

Coco Gauff poses with the 2023 US Open trophy

Apart from the chance to win a second Major, Coco Gauff is also staring down the prospect of rising to World No. 2 position in Melbourne. The American, however, has been drawn in Aryna Sabalenka's half, making her bid for a new career-high ranking a bit complicated.

Currently, Sabalenka stands at 8,905 ranking points, which is 2,305 more than the American teen's current tally. The Belarusian, however, is defending 2,000 points from her title run at last year's Australian Open and Gauff is defending 240 from her fourth-round appearance.

Coco Gauff can seal the deal if she reaches the semifinals and the Belarusian is eliminated before facing her. However, Sabalenka will end the Melbourne Slam ranked 2nd if she beats the 19-year-old in a rematch of their 2023 US Open final.