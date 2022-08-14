Coco Gauff one win away from becoming World No. 1 in doubles

Coco Gauff is on the cusp of a significant milestone at the ongoing Canadian Open in Toronto. Although her singles campaign ended against Simona Halep in the quarterfinals, the American teenager is now a win away from becoming the new World No. 1 in doubles.

Gauff and her partner Jessica Pegula got the better of Madison Keys and Sania Mirza to reach the women's doubles final in Toronto. They'll take on Nicole-Melichar Martinez and Ellen Perez for the title on Sunday.

However, if Gauff and Pegula come up short, China's Zhang Shuai will become the new Women's No. 1 in doubles. Shuai, currently ranked No. 2, has won one title this year - Nottingham - and lost finals in Stuttgart, Birmingham and Wimbledon.

Gauff, meanwhile, won the doubles title in Doha but came up short in the final in Stuttgart (with Shuai) and Roland Garros - where she also lost in singles (to Iga Swiatek).

Gauff is currently ranked sixth in doubles as she seeks to win her fifth career doubles title this week.

Coco Gauff's 2022 campaign so far

Coco Gauff has had a fabulous 2022 campaign for a teenager. The 18-year-old is yet to win a singles title this year, winning 30 of her 45 matches. She made a surprise run to the Roland Garros final but came up short against Swiatek. Gauff has made two other semifinals this year - Adelaide and Berlin.

At the Majors, Gauff's best performance obviously came at Roland Garros - where she reached the final. She didn't fare as well at the two other events, though, losing in the first round at the Australian Open and making the third round at Wimbledon. Gauff reached the quarterfinals at the Silicon Valley Classic before reaching the last eight this week in Toronto.

In doubles, the American's star has shone bright as she looks to win her second title of the year, fifth overall. She has won 20 of her 29 matches this year.

At Roland Garros, Gauff and Pegula came up short in the doubles final against Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic. Gauff didn't play doubles at Wimbledon, while at the Australian Open, the American and her partner Catherine McNally lost in the first round.

Gauff will now look to win the Canadian Open doubles title after she lost early in singles.

