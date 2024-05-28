Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur stand in solidarity with Palestinians as they turn their attention on 'All Eyes On Rafah' amid Israel's attack on Gaza

Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur have raised their voices in solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. The two WTA stars are currently in Paris competing for the 2024 French Open title.

The Israel-Hamas War has been ongoing since 2023, and thousands of people have been killed, including women and children. The war took a new turn as people in Rafah were hit by airstrikes, and dozens of them have lost their lives in the Palestinian city since Sunday.

On Tuesday, Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur called for peace, in their respective Instagram stories, as the war raged. Jabeur shared an image of an IDP camp with creatively arranged tents that spelled out "All eyes on Rafah," while Gauff posted a similar graphic accompanied by praying hands and a heart emoji.

Ons Jabeur and Coco Gauff's Instagram Story

Coco Gauff, who was a finalist in 2022, began her 2024 French Open title pursuit by defeating Russia's Julia Avdeeva in her first-round match on Monday, setting up her second-round match against Tamara Zidanšek. Meanwhile, Ons Jabeur defeated Sachia Vickery in the first round and will face Colombia's Camila Osorio in the next on Wednesday.

Ons Jabeur's comments regarding Palestine sparked a controversy, with Israeli authorities filing a complaint in 2023

Back in October 2023, Israeli tennis officials filed a complaint to the WTA and ITF over Ons Jabeur's public stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Tunisian took to her Instagram story to express her concern about the plight of the Palestinians. She stated her opposition to violence and the occupation of Palestinian land. Jabeur concluded by calling for peace by using the hashtag #FreePalestine.

“What Palestinians have been going through during the last 75 years is indescribable," Jabeur wrote. "What innocent civilians are going through is indescribable; no matter what their religion is, or what their origin is. Violence will never bring peace; I cannot stand with violence but I also cannot stand with people having their lands taken.”

"So understanding context is important, looking at what's happening today and deciding to ignore recent history is irresponsible and won't bring peace. And peace is all we care about. Peace is what everyone needs and deserves. Stop the violence and #FreePalestine," she added

Following her post, Israeli tennis officials lodged a formal complaint with the WTA and ITF. The complaint alleged Jabeur's support for a Palestinian cause they consider a terrorist organization.

“This tennis player incites and supports a murderous terrorist organization. We’re glad she’s in the minority compared to the sane athletes in the rest of the world. Because the player belongs to the WTA, they are the body responsible for handling the case. The association and the ITF are now waiting to see what measures they will take against her," the statement read.