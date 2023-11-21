Coco Gauff recently teamed up with Meta and Ray-Ban to promote their new smart glasses, which allow users to capture and share their life moments with ease. Gauff shares how she uses the glasses to balance her tennis career and her personal interests.

Gauff is currently enjoying her off-season following her exit from the 2023 WTA Finals, where reached the singles semifinals with victories over Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova before being beaten by fellow American Jessica Pegula. In doubles, she teamed up with Pegula, but they lost all three of their matches in the group stage.

In the video, Gauff can be seen using the glasses in different situations, such as playing with her younger brother, relaxing in a hotel room, and practicing on the court.

The 19-year-old said that the glasses help her take her mind off tennis and enjoy the moments that matter to her. She also said that when she was younger, a lot of people used to think that she lived, breathed, and ate tennis, but that is not the case.

"Nothing's better for my game than taking my mind off my game," Gauff said. "When I was younger, a lot of people used to think I lived, breathed, and ate tennis. I just feel like people only see the work on court, but don't realize how much things I like to do off the court. I like to do a lot of things."

Coco Gauff said that it is difficult sometimes to be focused on the moment when she is always on the go. Adding that she has a life outside of tennis and that the glasses help her capture her personality and share it with her fans.

"I have two younger brothers. It feels like home when I'm with them. Just hanging out with my friends, doing things that teenagers do. Sometimes I would wrap myself into tennis and kind of lose my identity off the court. Finding out why I'm off-court made me value myself as a person more than an athlete," Coco Gauff added.

Watch the post below:

Coco Gauff reflects on her career's best 2023 season

Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open

Coco Gauff's remarkable 2023 season concluded with an exit from the WTA Finals. She began the year by winning the WTA 250 title in Auckland and ended it by claiming her first WTA 500, WTA 1000, and Grand Slam titles. She dominated the North American hardcourt season, winning the Citi Open, the Cincinnati Open, and the US Open.

Gauff took to social media to share her experience of the best and the worst days of her life in 2023. The World No. 3 said she was happy with how she dealt with them both, and attributed it to "God’s plan" for her.

"2023 is season officially over. hard to sum of this season in a few words. I saw my darkest and brightest days of my life this year. I am proud of myself. God’s plan," Gauff tweeted on X.