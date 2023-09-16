"Coco Gauff as a person is just really inspiring too because she really values being a great person and has great morals" - Shelby Rogers

Coco Gauff's win at the US Open announced the arrival of the next generation of American players, and if countrywoman Shelby Rogers' words are anything to go by, the sport is in good hands.

Rogers spoke highly of the 19-year-old sensation during an interview with Inside-In, saying that it had been a delight to watch Coco Gauff grow and mature over the years.

While the former World No. 30 conceded that there was plenty of room for improvement in terms of Gauff's on-court abilities, she noted that the youngster was a standout person off-court as well. Rogers said the US Open champ had a charismatic personality and great morals.

"Oh it's awesome and just to see how she's just grown and matured as a person as well off the court," Shelby Rogers said of Coco Gauff's growth.

"Like not only her tennis game is just there's so much room for improvement there. But her as a person is just really inspiring too because she really values being a great person and has great morals," she continued. "And just, you know, she has a very charismatic personality and she seems to be handling everything really well."

Rogers has been a mainstay in the US Billie Jean King Cup for over a decade, and was also a part of the team — alongside the likes of Sloane Stephens, Alison Riske, Lauren Davis, Bethanie Mattek Sands and Coco Vandeweghe — that lifted the trophy in 2017.

"I think each generation wants to keep pushing the bar" - Shelby Rogers after Coco Gauff's US Open win

Coco Gauff after beating Shelby Rogers at the Adelaide International.

Shelby Rogers also addressed the change of guard in the interview, saying she feels honored to have been a part of the generation that included a slew of champions.

The American said growing up she looked up to the likes of Jennifer Capriati and other top players from her country and was lucky to have been a part of the legacy for the next crop of players.

"Yeah, absolutely. It's such an honor to be a part of that group, even be mentioned with those other names," Shelby Rogers said. "Because for me growing up, I did look up to the other American women, you know, the Jennifer Capriatis."

"And so I think it's important for us to kind of do the same thing for the next generation," she added.

Looking ahead at the next group of young players being spearheaded by Coco Gauff, Rogers said it was good that each generation was working hard to set the bar for those who come after them.

"I think each generation sort of wants to, to keep pushing the bar and keep inspiring the next one," the Ameircan said.