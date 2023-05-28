Coco Gauff recently expressed her admiration for Halle Bailey’s portrayal of Ariel in the live-action remake of 'The Little Mermaid'.

The Little Mermaid is a 2023 American musical fantasy film directed by Rob Marshall and based on Disney’s 1989 animated film of the same name. The film stars Bailey as Ariel, a mermaid princess who dreams of exploring the human world and falls in love with Prince Eric, played by Jonah Hauer-King.

Actress and singer Bailey is best known as one half of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle with her sister Chloe Bailey. She made her acting debut in the TV series 'Grown-ish' in 2018.

Gauff took to instagram to post a story of her watching the movie and complimented Bailey’s beauty and talent.

“The Little Mermaid was so beautiful @hallebailey is a perfect Ariel”, Gauff captioned her story.

Bailey was cast as Ariel in The Little Mermaid in July 2019 after an extensive search that involved over 1,000 candidates. She has received praise for her performance from critics and fans alike.

Coco Gauff and Frances Tiafoe attend Beyonce's concert in Paris ahead of the French Open

Coco Gauff(R), Frances Tiafoe(L) and Beyoncé(Inset)

Coco Gauff and Frances Tiafoe enjoyed a night out at Beyonce’s concert in Paris on May 26th.

Beyonce is a singer, actress and philanthropist who has sold more than 118 million records worldwide and won 28 Grammy Awards, the most by any female artist.

Both players separately attended Beyonce’s concert in Paris before the start of the French Open. Gauff posted Instagram stories and expressed her gratitude to Beyonce for an “amazing night”.

“Amazing night. Thank you @Beyonce”, Gauff captioned her story.

Tiafoe also posted an Instagram story from the concert.

The concert was part of Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour, which started in May 2023 and will end in September 2023. The tour is in support of Beyonce's seventh studio album 'Renaissance', which was released in July 2022 to critical acclaim and commercial success.

Both Gauff and Tiafoe have achieved remarkable success on the ATP and WTA tours. Gauff, who is 19 years old, is ranked No. 6 in singles and No. 3 in doubles. She has claimed three singles titles and eight doubles titles in her career.

Tiafoe, who is 25 years old, is ranked No. 12 in singles and has won two singles titles, including the 2023 U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championships in Houston.

Gauff is all set to face Rebeka Masarova of Spain in the first round of the 2023 French Open. The sixth-seeded American has been in impressive form this year so far, winning three titles and reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open. Tiafoe will take on Filip Krajinovic for his first-round match. The French Open commences on May 28.

