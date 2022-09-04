"Coco Gauff is putting us very low but otherwise, I'm very happy for me and Victoria Azarenka, still working hard and playing tennis at this age" - Petra Kvitova on duking it out with youngsters at US Open

Along with Victoria Azarenka, Petra Kvitova is one of the few players aged above 30 still left in the women's draw of the 2022 US Open. While last year's edition at Flushing Meadows saw teenagers dominate the tournament, most notably with Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu reaching the final, this time around, it has been a turnaround for the previous generation.

Speaking at her press conference after earning a draining win over Garbine Muguruza in the third round, Kvitova remarked that she was very happy that she and Azarenka remained standing at this stage, showing the world that they were still capable of working hard even at this age.

She also took the time to direct a light-hearted jab at Coco Gauff, saying that the presence of the 18-year-old did bring down the average age of the women left in the draw by a fair bit.

"Definitely, I'm glad that I'm one of them, for sure. Yeah, Coco Gauff, it's a little bit putting us very low, but otherwise, I'm very happy for me, for [Victoria Azarenka], and this kind of age, I think that that's something what we are still working hard and playing tennis," Petra Kvitova said.

The two-time Wimbledon champion wondered if she and Azarenka were subconsciously using their vast experience to outdo expectations at the US Open, adding that whatever it was, she was just glad that they were still capable of going toe-to-toe against the younger generation.

"I think we do have some successes from the last years, so we are maybe using even the experiences from our career maybe. But it's actually it's nice," Petra Kvitova said. "I feel like it's good to have, for sure, because we are on the tour so many years, and I'm just happy that we could still, you know, manage it and still, you know, facing the young generation."

Petra Kvitova takes on Jessica Pegula in the fourth round of the US Open

Petra Kvitova takes on Jessica Pegula up next at the US Open

Petra Kvitova also touched on whether she was a better player now when compared to her early days, saying that it was impossible for her to give a verdict on which version of hers was better.

Although she has to work harder these days, she was of the opinion that she does enough to trouble opponents, which was ultimately the only important factor.

"I think it's very tough to compare me this time and being younger, many years back. On grass, it's different story than on the hard courts. I think that on the grass, it's one, two points, and that's it, done," Petra Kvitova said. "But today I had to work very hard, even with the rallies. Yeah, I think I'm not playing badly, for sure. That's important. I don't know really to compare it. It's very tough."

Speaking about Jessica Pegula, her fourth-round opponent at the 2022 US Open, the World No. 21 remarked that she was looking forward to a great match against the "solid" American, who will have the bulk of the home support on Monday.

"Facing Jessica, I will face Jessica and the crowd, for sure. But on the other hand, I'm really looking forward. I played her a few times, and it was always great match. I think that she is really playing very solid game," Petra Kvitova said. "Not only here but even whole season she was really going deep in these tournaments. It will be nice matchup, for sure, especially here with the crowd. Yeah, I'm looking forward."

