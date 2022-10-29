Coco Gauff reacts to becoming youngest American since Lindsay Davenport to make WTA Finals debut

Coco Gauff has had an awe-inspiring 2022 season so far. The American's flirtatious relationship with records has earned him tons of accolades this year, including her debut in the top 5 of the WTA rankings and the No. 1 ranking in doubles.

The 18-year-old will soon make her tournament debut at the WTA Finals, where she will be in action in both the singles and doubles. The teenager is also set to become the youngest American to play in the event since Lindsay Davenport finished runner-up in 1994.

When a social media post stated that Gauff is set to become the youngest American in almost 30 years at the tournament, she reacted to that by stating her excitement at playing in front of the home crowd this year.

"Home crowd," Coco Gauff tweeted, along with a couple of emojis.

Coco Gauff @CocoGauff twitter.com/wfaa/status/15… WFAA @wfaa wfaa.com/article/sports… WOW! @CocoGauff will be the youngest American in nearly 30 years to make her WTA Finals debut. The event will be held at Dickies Arena from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7. WOW! @CocoGauff will be the youngest American in nearly 30 years to make her WTA Finals debut. The event will be held at Dickies Arena from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7. 🎾 wfaa.com/article/sports… Home crowd Home crowd 🇺🇸💫 twitter.com/wfaa/status/15…

The year-end championship will take place in Fort Worth's Dickies Arena this year.

"Whenever I can play at home, it helps me more mentally" - Coco Gauff on playing in her country

Coco Gauff in action at the 2021 French Open.

In a recent interview with WFAA Sports, Coco Gauff stated that she was elated to know that the WTA Finals would be held in the USA this year. The American said that playing at home helps her mentally because of the lack of hectic traveling and the support of the home crowd.

"When they announced the location, I was really happy to see it was in the U.S.," Gauff said. "I'm just happy that I can play another tournament in the U.S. whenever I can play at home, it helps me more mentally because A. the travel, and B. you know that you're going to have crowd support," Coco Gauff.

The teenager said that she was looking forward to exploring Fort Worth and tasting the local cuisine.

"So, this is my first time in Fort Worth and I'm super excited. I'm not quite sure what I'm going to do, but obviously, for sure I'll get some good food over here in Texas. Some nice country food and I got some cowboys boots ... you know live my inner country that I have a tiny bit [of] in me," she stated.

Besides singles, Coco Gauff will also be in action in the doubles, where she will be joined by compatriot Jessica Pegula. The youngster shed some light on how their partnership came to be.

"It was kind of crazy how it all happened. I've known Jess, she's a fellow American and lives in South Florida, but I never really spoke to her or anything. Just briefly hello and stuff. Then we played more tournaments together and we actually tried to pair up in 2020 in Abu Dhabi and we lost. Then finally, in Dubai we got to the quarters and then Doha, we won," she explained.

Poll : 0 votes