Coco Gauff reacts to Carlos Alcaraz commending her following maiden Grand Slam win at US Open 2023

Coco Gauff has reacted to Carlos Alcaraz commending her on her remarkable victory at the 2023 US Open, where she secured her first-ever Major title.

Gauff defeated Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in just over two hours at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the summit clash. By doing so, she became the first American teenager to claim a Grand Slam singles title this century.

The World No. 3 also became the fourth American teenager to secure a Grand Slam singles title in the Open Era. This illustrious group includes iconic players like Chris Evert, Tracy Austin, and Serena Williams.

Following her win, Gauff took to social media to share pictures of herself proudly holding the prestigious trophy. She also unveiled an exclusive commemorative t-shirt, designed to honor her achievement as the US Open champion.

"Concrete jungle where dreams are made of…." Gauff captioned her Instagram post.

Carlos Alcaraz shared the American's post on his Instagram stories to acknowledge and commend her on her victory. Gauff, in return, shared Alcaraz's story on her own social media platform.

"🙏🏿 🙏🏿 ," Gauff captioned her Instgram story.

Coco Gauff's Instagram story

"To those who thought were putting water in my fire, you really added gas to it" - Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff with her US Open trophy

During the post-match trophy presentation after winning the US Open, Coco Gauff took the opportunity to address those who had doubted her abilities.

Gauff graciously expressed her gratitude to them for inadvertently fueling the drive she needed to succeed.

“Honestly, thank you to the people who didn't believe me. I mean, like a month ago, I won a 500 title and people said I would stop at that. Two weeks ago, I won a 1000 title and people were saying that was the biggest it was gonna get. So three weeks later I'm here with this trophy right now,” she said.

“I tried my best to carry this with grace and I've been doing my best. So honestly to those who thought were putting water in my fire, you're really added gas to it. And now I'm really burning so bright right now,” Gauff added.

Gauff explained that despite the painful loss in last year's French Open final against Iga Swiatek, she found solace in her unwavering faith in God. She added that this ultimately helped her become stronger.

“Oh my goodness. [Winning my first Grand Slam title on home soil] means so much to me. I feel like I'm a little bit in shock in this moment. That French Open loss was a heartbreak for me. But I realized, God puts you through tribulations and trials and this makes this moment even more sweeter than I can imagine,” Coco Gauff said.

“I don't pray for results. I just ask that I get the strength to give it my all and whatever happens happens. I'm so blessed in this life. So I'm just thankful for this moment. Like I don't have any words for it to be honest,” she added.

Coco Gauff's victory at the US Open has propelled her to a career-high ranking of World No. 3.