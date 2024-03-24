Coco Gauff reacts to Christopher Eubanks sending the Miami crowd into a frenzy with an insane match-point save against Dan Evans in 2R win

Christopher Eubanks impressed fellow American Coco Gauff with his match-point save during his second-round win against Dan Evans at the Miami Open on Saturday, March 23.

Eubanks and Evans produced a spectacle for the Miami crowd on Saturday as they battled for two hours and 38 minutes for a spot in the third round.

The two players were even on serve for the entire opening set with none being able to create a break point opportunity. Eubanks, however, edged Evans in the tiebreak that followed after the first 12 games to secure the opener.

The second set witnessed a resurgent Evans who saved two break points and, in turn, broke his American opponent once to level the proceeding 1-1 on the sets.

In the deciding third set, the two players remained inseparable for the stipulated 12 games, leading to the second tiebreak of the match. In the tiebreak, Eubanks and Evans went back and forth with the latter earning two match points first.

Eubanks, however, saved the first match point in some style. Evans pushed him away from the playing area with a serve out wide forcing him to play a weak lob that landed near the net.

Evans went cross-court with a pacy return despite having the entire down-the-line courtside unprotected in a bid to wrong-foot his opponent. But the ball reached Eubanks on an angle perfect enough for him to strike it past Evans down the line.

The point seemingly turned the tide in Christopher Eubanks' favor as the crowd erupted in support of the home favorite as he went on to win the tiebreaker and claim the match 7-6(3), 3-6, 7-6(7).

The point also grabbed Coco Gauff's attention who reacted to the highlight reel on Instagram and shared the video clip on her story. She captioned it with an 'exploding head emoji'.

A screenshot of Coco Gauff's Instagram story.

Coco Gauff takes on Oceane Dodin, Christopher Eubanks to battle with Alexander Zverev in their third-round matches at Miami Open 2024

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff is gearing up for a third-round showdown against France's Oceane Dodin on Sunday, March 24, at the Miami Open 2024.

Gauff has never played against Dodin on the tour thus far. The American received a bye in the opening round as the third seed and downed Nadia Podoroska 6-1, 6-2 in the second round of the Miami Open.

On the men's singles side of proceedings, Christopher Eubanks is scheduled to lock horns with fourth-seed Alexander Zverev in the third round on Monday. Zverev currently holds the upper hand over Eubanks with a 1-0 lead in the head-to-head.