Ahead of her Round of 16 matchup against Wang Xinyu in Grass Court Championships Berlin, American tennis phenom Coco Gauff enjoyed the Stanley Cup Finals Game 6 between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers.

The Panthers defeated the Oilers 5-1 to make it back-to-back Stanley Cup titles. Last season, the Panthers defeated the same opponent in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Gauff, who is from Atlanta, Georgia, and is a proud South Florida native, shared a post on her Instagram stories, celebrating the Panthers' victory, reposting a graphic posted from the official account of the winners. She captioned her post:

“soflo”

Coco Gauff's Instagram story

The Panthers were well led by Sam Reinhart, who contributed four goals on the night at Amerant Bank Arena. Matthew Tkachuk scored the other goal. Carter Verhaeghe assisted thrice and Aleksander Barkov twice.

For the Oilers, the lone goal came from Vasily Podkolzin via Leon Draisaitl's assist.

Coco Gauff and Florida Panthers have elevated sports in South Florida

Coco Gauff and the Florida Panthers have been doing well in their respective sports, making South Florida fans proud.

Gauff, a native of Delray Beach, has won two Grand Slams: the US Open title in 2023 and her recent French Open triumph in 2025.

She rallied past world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a high-stakes 6‑7 (5), 6‑2, 6‑4 battle in the French Open final. Gauff became the first American, male or female, to claim the French Open crown since Serena Williams in 2015.

Gauff has cemented herself as the face of American tennis. With Paris behind her, she is now shifting focus to the grass-court season. Another potential match-up with Sabalenka (starting June 30) could loom for her at Wimbledon.

"I think I can give myself the best shot [of winning Wimbledon] by trying to keep the moment [winning the French Open] as minimised as possible," she said on the Nice Talk with Nikki Ogunnaike podcast. "I'm kind of trying to forget the Roland Garros win, honestly."

Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers have flipped the script. After reaching the Stanley Cup Finals in 2023, they captured their first title in 2024 and repeated the feat in 2025.

As such, things are happening in favor of South Florida sports lately. Apart from NHL and tennis, Inter Miami is drawing headlines thanks to Lionel Messi's presence, whereas in the NBA, the Miami Heat are a constant threat in the NBA.

