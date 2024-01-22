Coco Gauff reacts to Zac Efron 'rooting for her' at Australian Open 2024 after The Iron Claw shoutout

Coco Gauff and Zac Efron had heartwarming shoutouts for each other following the former's fourth-round win at the 2024 Australian Open on Sunday, January 21.

The defending US Open singles champion has sailed smoothly through her draw in Melbourne so far, progressing to the quarterfinals without dropping a set. Gauff brushed aside Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-3, 6-0 in round one. In rounds two and three, she beat compatriots Caroline Dolehide 7-6 (2), 6-2 and Alycia Parks 6-0, 6-2. In round four, the American trounced Magdalena French 6-1, 6-2.

Quizzed by interviewer Jelena Dokic after her fourth-round win on Rod Laver Arena if she was in a hurry to get somewhere, Gauff joked that she was hoping to catch Zac Efron's latest movie, The Iron Claw, after her match.

The Iron Claw is a 2023 biographical sports drama film starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Lily James. The film is directed by Sean Durkin.

"I want to see the Iron Claw tonight, so I want to go to the movies," Gauff said.

Shortly after her match, Zac Efron shared Gauff's on-court interview via his Instagram account. He captioned it:

"You're the best @cocogauff. Rooting for you!"

Gauff, living her best fan girl moment, re-shared Efron's story.

"Ahhh," she exclaimed with a couple of emojis.

Gauff has had an excellent start to the year. She beat Elina Svitolina in Auckland to be crowned champion in the opening tournament of the calendar year.

The American is slated to face Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in the last eight for a spot in the semi-finals of Australian Open 2024.

Coco Gauff thanks legendary Rod Laver for his attendance

Coco Gauff celebrates her win against Magdalena Frech at the 2024 Australian Open - Getty Images

During her on-court interview following her fourth-round victory, Coco Gauff paid tribute to legendary Australian tennis player Rod Laver who was in attendance.

"It was an honor to play in front of you! So thank you for coming to my match," Gauff said.

Gauff revealed that she thankfully didn't feel too nervous as she was already up by the time she realized the legend was in the house.

"Luckily when I noticed he came, I was up a lot. So I wasn't too nervous," Gauff said.

She also added that there is no better court in Australia than the Rod Laver Arena.

Up next in her path is a surprise in the form of Marta Kostyuk. Kostyuk is coming off an impressive 6-2, 6-1 victory over Maria Timofeeva of Russia in the previous round.

Both players are in uncharted territory, contesting in their first Australian Open quarterfinals. While Gauff holds the upper hand heading into their match, a surprise from the high-flying Ukranian cannot be discounted.