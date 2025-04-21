Coco Gauff receives an emotional letter from father Corey accompanied by a special surprise on Easter Day

Coco Gauff recently shared glimpses from her devout Easter Day celebration. The WTA star started her day by sharing a verse from Matthew 28:6, of the Holy bible. She also disclosed her daily plan of reading the bible for the upcoming week, making her devout Christian character known to the fans.

Coco Gauff has a strong connection to her faith from a very young age. The WTA star has been vocal about praying with her dad before every match since she was eight. The 21-year-old also reads the Bible daily while maintaining two journals, one for her thoughts and one for scriptures. Fans widely got to know about her devout nature when she knelt in prayer after winning her debut Grand Slam title at the 2023 U.S. Open.

Coco Gauff recently shared pictures from her adorable Easter celebration. The WTA star kickstarted her day by uploading a meaningful line from the Holy Bible. Sharing a post on her Instagram story, she expressed her prayers with simple emojis.

Coco Gauff's story - Via Instagram

Her daytime update included a schedule that she is poised to follow in her regular bible reading tradition. She proudly shared her calendar plan with the massive line of 1.8 million followers with a message that said:

"This is the reading plan in my bible I followed for this week, highly recommend!"

Coco Gauff's Easter Story - Via Instagram

Her day became even more special as she received an adorable surprise package from her father, Corey. The picture included a bouquet of red roses along with some chocolates and a handwritten letter with a wise message to enlighten Gauff.

"My dad is the best," her caption said.

Coco Gauff's story - Via Instagram

Coco Gauff's family is known to be associated with a Saint John Missionary Baptist Church in Florida. However, there's still no report of them being connected to a catholic parish or institution.

Serve issues linger over Coco Gauff's form at the ongoing clay-court season

Tennis: WTA Tour - Stuttgart... - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff's recent defeat at the Stuttgart Open raised concerns about her form. While the American hired coach Matt Daly back in September 2024 to work on the technicalities of her serve, the numbers narrate a different story. In her last 18 matches of the ongoing season, Coco Gauff attained disappointing results as she hit 121 double faults in 18 singles matches.

However, serve wasn't the only reason for her defeat at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Her rival, Jasmine Paolini, admitted to being highly aggressive while approaching Gauff as the quarterfinal rival.

“I think I played aggressively, and I was so consistent, not too many mistakes. I think I did a great match at the end," she said, in a post match interview.

After the last setback, Gauff is now preparing herself for the upcoming competition in Madrid. Her opening showdown is set to commence on Friday, 25th April.

