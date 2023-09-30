Coco Gauff on returning home following US Open win: "You're back to cleaning and doing all the regular stuff that you do"

World No. 3 Coco Gauff opened up about her return home following her recent triumph at the US Open after securing her first-ever Grand Slam title.

The 19-year-old displayed high-quality tennis in the final in New York and is yet to feature on the women's tour after this remarkable achievement. She became the youngest player to win a Major tournament since Serena Williams in 1999

Dealing with the excitement among her fans and buzz surrounding her around the globe, Gauff took a moment to reflect on life after returning home, sharing her emotions and experiences.

"It was honestly a little bit weird because it was just one of the biggest things in your life, then you go home and you're back to cleaning and doing all the regular stuff that you do," Coco Gauff said.

The American has been looking to win a Major tournament over the last couple of years. She reached the finals at the French Open last year but couldn't overcome a stern challenge by Iga Swiatek. Nevertheless, the youngster has continued to put in the hard yards and has followed it up with an exceptional season so far.

Gauff added that she was eager to get back to her normal routine after a week away from tennis. She celebrated her win with family and close friends in Florida.

"I took a week off, which is the longest I've ever taken off from tennis, "Coco Gauff said. "It was a little bit weird having nothing to do. Then we had a little celebration with all my friends and family could go to in Florida."

"After that, right back to training and back to getting back to work, which honestly, I was eager to get back. A week was a long time for me to take off," she added.

Coco Gauff to feature at the China Open next, will take on Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round

2023 US Open - Day 13

Coco Gauff will take on Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round of the 2023 China Open. While Gauff will be making her first appearance at the ongoing Asian tennis swing, Alexandrova will enter the tournament, on the back of a quarterfinal finish in Tokyo.

The head-to-head between the duo currently stands at 1-1. Alexandrova, won their most recent encounter at the 2023 Berlin Open in straight sets 6-4, 6-0. Gauff, however, will be the favorite to begin her campaign with a win at the China Open.

The American has only lost once in her last 19 matches on the main tour. She captured three titles in the last two months at the Citi Open, Cincinnati Open and the US Open.