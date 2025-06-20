Coco Gauff reveals what led to her unexpected Berlin Open defeat

Coco Gauff was stunned by Wang Xinyu in the second round of the 2025 Berlin Open. The Chinese qualifier defeated the World No. 2, 6-3, 6-3, to seal a spot in the quarterfinals of the event. After the match, Gauff admitted to struggling with the "quick turnaround" of surfaces via social media.

Two weeks ago, Gauff had ruled the clay courts of Roland Garros with her second Grand Slam victory at the 2025 French Open. She rallied from a set down in the final to defeat Aryna Sabalenka and lift the trophy.

However, the transition from clay to grass was not a smooth one for Gauff, who made 25 unforced errors and seven double faults in her grass season opener at Berlin.

Gauff took to X to share her thoughts after the match and thank the Berlin crowd for their support.

"It was a tough one today but happy to be back on court :) tried my best to adjust with the quick turnaround but it wasn’t enough. as always, i’m learning as I go so I hope to do better next time.thank you berlin for the short but sweet visit, I’ll come back stronger next year," she wrote.

Gauff also turned attention to her outfit at the WTA 500 event and looked forward to the 2025 Wimbledon Championships set to begin on June 30.

"I wish I could give this kit some more screen time as it’s definitely one of my favs but i’m excited to get some more practices in to be ready for wimbledon, see you guys soon!"

Gauff co-designs her stylish on-court outfits with her clothing sponsor, New Balance.

Coco Gauff's previous 2 Grand Slam outfits

Coco Gauff in an on-court interview at the 2025 Australian Open. Image: Getty

Coco Gauff made a quarterfinal run at the 2025 Australian Open. She defeated the likes of Leylah Fernandez and Belinda Bencic before falling to Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals.

Apart from Gauff's on-court skills, her New Balance outfit also drew attention at the Grand Slam event. She sported a bodysuit with side cuts with an olive green wraparound skirt. She tied the look together with basketball-inspired white sneakers.

In an on-court interview, the American detailed the inspiration behind the design and joked about struggling to get into it.

Coco Gauff at the 2024 US Open. Image: Getty

Gauff entered the 2024 US Open as a defending champion. However, she was bested by Emma Navarro in the Round of 16. At the Grand Slam event, Gauff donned a two-toned blue-and-yellow one-piece with stylish cuts that ended in pleats.

She also wore matching wristbands and headband with white sneakers. The outfit drew positive reactions from fans with many praising the World No. 2's design sensibilities.

