Coco Gauff reveals the movie she is going to watch next; congratulates one of the protagonists

Coco Gauff has revealed the next movie she is going to watch on Netflix.

The teenage sensation shared a screenshot of her Netflix home page on her Instagram Story and circled the show, "The School for Good and Evil." The fantasy film, directed by Paul Feig, is based on a novel of the same name. The film stars Sofia Wylie, Sophia Anne Caruso, and Charlize Theron, among others.

Gauff also congratulated Wylie, who plays the role of Agatha in the film.

"Going to watch tonight. Congrats Sofia Wylie," Gauff wrote .

"It doesn't really bother me, to be honest, if anything, it motivates me more" - Coco Gauff on dealing with social media criticism

Coco Gauff has achieved a lot at the tender age of 18 — the No. 1 ranking in doubles, a Grand Slam final appearance, and entry into the top 10 of the singles rankings. However, none of that was enough to prevent the teenager from being trolled on social media.

Speaking at a press conference after her 6-0, 6-3 win over Martina Trevisan in Guadalajara, Gauff shed some light on how she dealt with social media criticism, saying that if anything, it served as motivation.

"I usually don't go on my phone after a losses, and sometimes I do. It doesn't really bother me, to be honest. If anything, it motivates me more," Coco Gauff said. "But it just depends on the athlete and the person. Some people take it to heart. For me, not so much. Also, I feel like I've become desensitized to it because I've been getting it now for four years."

The 18-year-old further stated that it was something athletes had to deal with and suggested using apps that filter out certain words.

"It's obviously something that you kind of have to deal with, while at the same time there are certain apps that do a better job of controlling and filtering words, per se," Gauff continued. "I mean, I don't know if there is a way to change things. I'm not a tech person, so I don't know how that would work."

