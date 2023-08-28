"Coco Gauff is on the right track, you know, but the next step is winning a Grand Slam" - Jimmy Connors ahead of US Open

Coco Gauff has won big on the Tour in the lead-up to her home Slam, the US Open, and former World No. 1 Jimmy Connors believes that the youngster is on the right track.

Connors made the comments during the latest episode of "Advantage Connors" while looking back at the trajectory of Gauff's young career. The eight-time Grand Slam champion said all player needs to take things step-by-step and that is something the 19-year-old has done by lifting a WTA 250, 500 and 1000 title, in that order.

He, however, was quick to add that the next logical step would to be win a Grand Slam, which is what truly separates top players from the rest.

"Well I mean you got to go step-by-step," Jimmy Connors said. "You know, win a 250 then you want to win a 500, then you win a 1000, but then you need to win a Grand Slam, the Grand Slam set you apart and in a different category."

"So you know the steps that Coco Gauff's taking and Jessica Pegula that they're taking," he continued. "They're on the right track, you know, but the the next step is winning a Grand Slam."

While pressing on the importance of getting hands on that Grand Slam trophy, Connors, said that competing was the next-most important thing as keeps you in the game.

"Yeah, you know you you've got to be out there," Jimmy Connors said. "The only thing better than playing and winning is playing and losing because at least you're in the game."

"Coco Gauff has a good victory [over Iga Swiatek] ahead of US Open" - Jimmy Connors

Gauff at the 2022 US Open.

Jimmy Connors also took note of Coco Gauff's solid performances in the lead-up to the US Open, particularly her win over Iga Swiatek en route to the Cincinnati title.

The American said a victory against an opponent whom she had failed to beat on seven prior occasions would have filled Gauff with some much-needed confidence.

"Coco Gauff has a good victory [over Iga Swiatek], a good victory, a confidence victory, big time," Jimmy Connors said. "You know, that kind of sets, you know, the past losses aside that I've got the last win over you."

"Now, if I meet you in the US open I've got I've got the one up, he continued. "Confidence is the big thing. It's a big thing knowing, you know, knowing what you've been doing the right thing."

Coco Gauff opens her US Open campaign with a first-round encounter against Germany's Laura Siegemund.