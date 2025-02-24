Coco Gauff runs into brother Codey in a wholesome surprise encounter at a red light

Coco Gauff recently shared an amusing moment with her brother Codey Gauff, as the siblings ended up stopping at the same traffic light. While the meeting wasn't planned, it was even more special as the two instantly matched their vibes at a red light.

Coco Gauff is the oldest of three siblings and shares a close bond with her younger brothers, Codey and Cameron. Their parents, Corey and Candi, were both college athletes with the former associated with basketball at Georgia State, and the latter being a track and field star at Florida State. Born on September 21, 2007, Codey is a competitive baseball player who trained at Elite Squad Academy. He is still deciding on a college but hopes to continue playing baseball at the next level.

Gauff recently shared a glimpse of her unexpected meeting with brother Codey. While the former US Open champion was rolling through the streets, she found another black SUV right beside her, waiting for the light to turn green. However, the situation turned unexpected when she found out it was his brother Codey. They were both later seen vibing to a track playing in their car's music system.

"When your brother pulls up on you at a red light lol @codeygauff," she captioned her story.

Coco Gauff with brother Codey - Source: Instagram

Coco Gauff has always talked about the support she receives from her family. After winning the US Open, the young champ thanked her parents, her team, and even those who doubted her. She made sure to appreciate her family the most, including her younger brothers.

Coco Gauff receives a special invite from Serena Williams' husband

Coco Gauff at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day One - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has had a deep interest in promoting women in sports with his multiple initiatives. The story began when the official X account of Athlos shared a video of Zoe Hobbs in which she admitted her deep admiration for Coco Gauff's levels.

"Someone who would startle me if I came across them would be Coco Gauff. I've recently become quite a new fan of tennis, so I was fortunate to go to the ASB Classic in New Zealand. And I was just so impressed with the power that they have. To see them actually play in person is so different to seeing them on TV, and Coco, being one of the best in the world, I think it would be awesome to meet her," she said.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reshared the video on his X account, along with adding a playing invite for Gauff in the next edition of the track and field event.

"I got a spot waiting for you in a trackside suite @CocoGauff 💪 ATHLOS 25, he wrote.

Coco Gauff's recent form appears to be turbulent as she has faced notable disappointments. The WTA star's campaigns in both Qatar and Dubai ended with a first-round exits against Marta Kostyuk and McCartney Kessler respectively.

