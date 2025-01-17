Coco Gauff's Australian Open 4R opponent Belinda Bencic makes her feelings known about American

Coco Gauff will take on Belinda Bencic in the fourth round of the 2025 Australian Open. The Swiss player, who has recently returned to tour since becoming a mother, said she had enough time to watch Gauff become one of the best players over the last year.

Bencic advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open following Naomi Osaka's retirement from their third-round clash on Friday, January 17. During her post-match press conference, she was asked about her potential opponents while the match between Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez was still ongoing.

Bencic highlighted Fernandez's threat as a left-handed player and described Gauff as one of the best players in the world.

"Coco obviously one of the best players in the world right now. I was able to watch her a little bit when I was just lying on the couch for the last nine months. So, yeah, of course, very difficult opponent," Bencic said.

Trending

Soon after, Gauff registered another comfortable victory to advance into the fourth round of the 2025 Australian Open. The American defeated Fernandez for the second time this season after getting the better of the Canadian at the United Cup.

The 20-year-old is in outstanding form this season, winning all eight of her matches without dropping a set. Named the MVP at the United Cup, she played a pivotal role in leading Team USA to victory. Now ranked World No. 3, she is pursuing her second Grand Slam title and first Australian Open crown.

Coco Gauff and Belinda Bencic are tied in their head-to-head going into the Australian Open 2025 4R clash

Belinda Bencic and Coco Gauff at the Adelaide International in 2021 - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff and Belinda Bencic have played each other twice before with their head-to-head tied at 1-1. Their first match was played in Adelaide in 2021 when a teenage Gauff pushed Bencic to the limits but faced a 6-7, 7-6, 2-6 defeat.

Their second clash came in Washington at the Citi Open in 2023. Bencic was no match for the American, at the time, who won 6-1, 6-2.

Bencic is aiming to earn a new career-best finish at the Australian Open, needing a victory against Gauff to achieve it. The Swiss star has reached the fourth round twice in her last 10 appearances in Melbourne but has yet to progress beyond that stage.

On the other hand, Gauff will look to build on her phenomenal form, aiming to replicate and surpass her semifinal run from last year as she sets her sights on claiming the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback