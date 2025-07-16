Coco Gauff's boyfriend Jalen and mom Candi react as American turns heads in chic cowgirl outfit at Beyoncé concert

After suffering a first-round exit at Wimbledon, Coco Gauff is taking time off the tennis court to rejuvenate herself. In line with that, she chose to attend Beyoncé’s concert at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ad

This was Beyoncé's 10th concert tour, called the “Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin Circuit Tour,” which featured her eighth studio album, “Cowboy Carter.”

For the concert, Gauff traded her Wimbledon whites for a bold, Western-inspired Cowboy fit. The 21-year-old U.S. Open champion rocked a brown suede-style sleeveless romper with a matching cowboy hat. On Tuesday, she dropped an Instagram post about her outing.

Ad

Trending

Jalen, Coco’s boyfriend, dropped just one word that said it all:

“Bang!”

Candi Gauff, Coco’s proud mom, chimed in with the seal of approval:

“Looking great”

Comments section

Coco Gauff met with Beyonce and her mother Tina Knowles at concert

At Beyonce's concert, Coco Gauff not only met the celebrity singer but also her mother, Tina Knowles. Hours after the concert, Gauff took to X (formerly Twitter) to reflect on the experience at the event, calling it a never-to-be-forgotten experience.

Ad

“Beyonce waved at me during her show last night & I met the queen, Ms. Tina Knowles! I cannot believe my life, I am so grateful for it. Thank you to the both of them for a moment I will never forget !” Gauff wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Earlier this year, Gauff won her second Grand Slam at the French Open, defeating world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a three-set final (6–7, 6–2, 6–4). With the win, she became the first American woman to win Roland Garros since Serena Williams in 2015.

However, this was followed by a first-round exit in Wimbledon, where she was the second seed. She struggled against Dayana Yastremska, committing 29 unforced errors and nine double faults in the match. It was her second first-round exit at Wimbledon in three years.

Ad

Gauff spoke about the first-round exit and said that the French Open win might have left her a bit overwhelmed and underprepared for Wimbledon. Media duties and celebration cost her another shot at Wimbledon.

"I feel like mentally I was a little bit overwhelmed with everything that came afterwards," Gauff said. "So, I didn't feel like I had enough time to celebrate and also get back into it."

Gauff is expected to regroup ahead of the US Open, where she’ll also headline the “Stars of the Open” exhibition alongside legends like Venus Williams, Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More