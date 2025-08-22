Coco Gauff's brother Codey reacts as the American rocks a sleek outfit in New York for her latest brand collaboration

Ahead of the US Open, Coco Gauff recently turned up her style game as she rocked a sleek outfit in New York for her latest brand collaboration. Reacting to her look, the American’s brother Codey was quick to hype her up.For Gauff, the upcoming hard-court Major marks an opportunity to clinch her second Grand Slam of the year and third Major title overall. In 2023, the youngster had stunned audiences when she outdid Aryna Sabalenka at Flushing Meadows to lay claim to her maiden US Open crown. Since then, the 21-year-old has gone on to win the French Open title as well.Now, as she gears up for the US Open, Coco Gauff arrived in New York a little early for her brand collaboration with Naked Smoothie. The World No.3 rocked a sleek outfit for the occasion, donning a pair of blue jeans and a white vest. Sharing snaps of her outing on Instagram, Gauff wrote,“Bodega recap in nycccc with my new @nakedsmoothie flavor.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReacting to the post, her brother Codey commented,“🔥🔥🔥.”Via @cocogauff on Instagram When Coco Gauff thanked her brothers after her French Open triumphGauff at the French Open (Image Source: Getty)Coco Gauff led a splendid campaign at the 2025 French Open. The American kicked off her time at Roland Garros with wins over the likes of Ekaterina Alexandrova and Australian Open champion Madison Keys. In the finals she defeated Aryna Sabalenka en route to her second Grand Slam triumph.After her win, Gauff extended her gratitude to her family while hailing her brothers as her inspirations, saying,“I’d like to thank my parents. You guys have done a lot for me, from washing my clothes to keeping me grounded and giving me the belief that I can do it. You guys probably believe in me more than I do myself. I really appreciate and love you guys. To my brothers at home, you’re the reason I do this. You inspire me more than you know. To all my family at home, thank you.”Coco Gauff was most recently seen in action at the Cincinnati Open, where she was knocked out in the quarterfinals by eventual runner-up Jasmine Paolini.Up next, the American is scheduled to return to tennis at the US Open. The women's singles main draw at the event is slated to begin on Sunday, 24th August and Gauff will be playing Australia’s Ajla Tomljanović for her opening round encounter.