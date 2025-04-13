Coco Gauff's close friend Jalen Sera drops 1-word reaction to American’s sun-kissed selfies

American actor Jalen Sera recently dropped a one-word reaction to Coco Gauff's social media update. On Saturday, Gauff posted selfies wherein she was seen sitting in her car with a broad smile.

Ad

Jalen Sera is an emerging American actor and stunt performer. He is majorly known for his roles in short films like Troll (2023), where he portrayed Mikey, and Telensia, City of AI, currently in post-production. He also contributed as a production assistant on the TV mini-series Honest T (2022–). Sera is also recognized as an Atlanta-based guitarist and has gained media attention for his close friendship with tennis star Coco Gauff.

On Saturday, April 12, Gauff shared two selfies on Instagram wherein she was dressed in a pale pink hoodie. She captioned the post:

Ad

Trending

"waiting for my brother to get a pack of ice from the gas station…. the sun is nice !👍🏾 ☀️🙂," the 21-year-old wrote.

Ad

Among the people who gushed over the selfies was emerging movie star and Gauff's friend, Jalen Sera.

"Cozyyy."

Jalen Sera's comment on Coco Gauff's post - Via Instagram

Gauff is currently preparing herself for the upcoming competition in Stuttgart. After the unexpected loss in Miami, she is keeping herself out of competition to get ready for the challenging clay court season ahead.

Ad

Serena Williams' ex-coach highlights Coco Gauff's weak points after shocking Miami Open loss

Coco Gauff at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff's defeat to World No. 30 Magda Linette at the 2025 Miami Open invited criticism from renowned tennis entities, including Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs. During an episode of her Rennae Stubbs Podcast uploaded on March 25, Stubbs discussed the 2023 US Open winner's weak areas and said (as quoted by Marca):

Ad

"But to beat Coco Gauff 4-4 in Florida, tons of support. It's just, Coco is just, yeah, there's a lot missing there. And a lot of it just comes down to, again, the same stuff, the double-faulting, the forehand. It's just like, at some point, you have to go and break that down a little bit and get some confidence on it," she said.

Ad

She also highlighted how the loss against Linnette highlights the need for a concerning reality.

"And when you're talking about the consistency of an English ground tech and a Sabalenka, Coco is not having that. And so she has really dropped out of that top-tier five-level. And losing to Magda Linette is not a good loss at the Miami Open for her," Stubbs added.

Gauff is now preparing herself to compete at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix event in Stuttgart. The event also includes other key players like Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula, Iga Swiatek, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshay Kapoor Tennis Writer at Sportskeeda Know More