Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert gives 1-word reaction to 'wild' NBA trades ft. Jimmy Butler & others

Coco Gauff’s former coach, Brad Gilbert, had a one-word reaction to the recent flurry of NBA trades. With the trade deadline approaching fast—set for 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 6—teams are scrambling to finalize their last-minute deals.

On February 6, former American professional tennis player and current ESPN commentator and analyst Gilbert took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his reaction to some ‘wild’ NBA trades.

Keeping it simple, he wrote:

“Wow.”

“THIS TRADE IS WILD Warriors get: Jimmy Butler Heat get: Andrew Wiggins, PJ Tucker, protected 1st Pistons get: Lindy Waters, Josh Richardson Jazz get: Dennis Schröder Raptors get: Kyle Anderson WHAT JUST HAPPENED”

The Golden State Warriors have acquired Miami Heat’s swingman Jimmy Butler in a trade that sends Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schröder, Kyle Anderson, Lindy Waters III, and a top-10 protected 2025 first-round pick to Miami. As part of the deal, the Detroit Pistons received Lindy Waters III from the Warriors and Josh Richardson from the Heat.

The Utah Jazz had acquired Schröder, and the Raptors were set to receive Kyle Anderson, but the deal fell through due to transaction issues.

Brad Gilbert’s coaching journey with Coco Gauff, Andre Agassi & others at a glance

Brad Gilbert had an impressive tennis career, winning 20 singles titles and reaching a career-high ranking of world No. 4 in 1990. He also earned an Olympic bronze medal in 1988. After retiring from professional tennis in 1995, the American went on to coach several notable players, including Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, Andy Murray, Kei Nishikori, and, most recently, Coco Gauff.

Gilbert found his greatest success as a coach during his eight-year partnership with Andre Agassi, who won six of his eight Grand Slam titles under Gilbert's guidance.

In 2003, he also coached Andy Roddick to victory at the US Open, helping him achieve the World No. 1 ranking that same year. Under Gilbert's mentorship, Roddick also reached the Wimbledon final in 2004.

In just sixteen months, Gilbert helped Andy Murray reach a career-high ranking of No. 8 in 2007. After Murray, between 2007 and 2012, he also worked as a coach for Alex Bogdanović, Kei Nishikori, and Sam Querrey.

In August 2023, Gilbert joined Coco Gauff’s coaching team, and his impact was immediate. Under his guidance, Gauff achieved multiple milestones, winning the women's singles title at the Washington Open and following it up with a victory at the Cincinnati Masters. His coaching proved instrumental in her biggest triumph yet, as she went on to claim her first Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open.

