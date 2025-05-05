Coco Gauff's ex-coach can't get enough of $240M-worth Steph Curry's 'beautiful' heroics in Warriors' crucial win over Rockets

Coco Gauff's former coach, Brad Gilbert, recently praised Stephen Curry for his commendable performance during their playoff match against the Houston Rockets. The renowned mentor also applauded Buddy Hield's massive efforts in leading the Golden State Warriors to the second round.

Ad

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets 103–89 to advance to the Western Conference semifinals in Game 7 of the NBA Playoffs' first round on May 4, 2025. Buddy Hield led the charge with 33 points and tied an NBA Game 7 record by hitting nine three-pointers. $250 million worth Stephen Curry's (as per Celebrity Net Worth) notable contribution included 22 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, with 14 of his points coming in the decisive fourth quarter.

Brad Gilbert expressed his excitement after the showdown ended in the Warriors' favor. Taking to the social media platform X, the former American pro applauded Stephen Curry for his undeniable dominance during the opening showdown.

Ad

Trending

"Game over night night @StephenCurry30," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 63-year-old further praised Buddy Hield on his record-breaking contribution in the game. Mentioning how the announcers couldn't get enough of calling his name throughout the match, he added:

"Was massive effort from Buddy, his number was called after a couple really rough games and he came up huge in 1st half, and Steph did his beautiful," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brad Gilbert is known to be a devoted Golden State Warriors fan. Despite his tennis commitments, the renowned mentor once set alarms for 3 a.m. while being at the Roland Garros to watch Warriors games during the NBA Finals via the ESPN app.

Coco Gauff receives firm backing from Aryna Sabalenka post Madrid Open defeat

Coco Gauff at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Twelve - Source: Getty

WTA star Coco Gauff, despite parting ways with Brad Gilbert, continues to dominate the competition, this time on the clay courts. After the 21-year-old faced a defeat against Aryna Sabalenka at the Madrid Open final on Saturday, 3rd May, she received a vote of applause from her rival. The Belarusian congratulated Gauff on making it to the finals, along with appreciating her fighting spirit.

Ad

"Congratulations to Coco. I am so happy to see you back playing your best tennis," Sabalenka said. You are such a fighter and I love playing against you," she said, in her post-match on-court interview.

Coco Gauff responded on a similar note, congratulating Sabalenka on her second title of the season.

"I think it's four straight finals for you... Congratulations to you for all the success you are having," the 21-year-old replied.

After the exciting matchup, both rivals are now expected to compete at the upcoming WTA 1000 event in Rome. The event is set to commence on the 9th of May.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshay Kapoor Tennis Writer at Sportskeeda Know More